Retiring football coach Tim Murphy says he’ll feel ‘connected to Harvard for life’

The first stood for Murphy’s 200 wins at Harvard, the second for the 150-year tradition of Harvard football, the third for his 30 years as head coach, and the last indicated that he didn’t lead Harvard to a Division 1-AA (FCS) championship, although he did steer the program to 10 Ivy League titles.

In a press conference Thursday, the exiting Harvard football coach relayed how his wife helped him visualize the decision-making process by drawing four zeroes on a whiteboard.

As pointed out by his wife, Martha, the symmetry was fitting for Tim Murphy to retire this year.

Murphy retires as the winningest football coach in Ivy League history with a 200-89 record at Harvard and a 224-132-1 record overall, counting his seven seasons at Maine and Cincinnati from 1987-93.

Under his watch, Harvard posted 16 consecutive winning seasons from 2001-16 and was the only FCS program to go undefeated in 2014. He capped his career with an 8-2 season and a share of another Ivy League title to earn New England Coach of the Year honors last fall.

“I’m so grateful to Harvard University on so many levels,” Murphy said. “I know I worked hard, I know we were pretty successful, but to be around the people we’ve been around for 30 years was just a joy, whether it was players, alumni, or other staff members.

“In a very small way, I’ll consider myself connected to Harvard for life.”

Harvard athletic director Erin McDermott will pursue a successor to build on the most successful 30-year period in the program’s lengthy history.

McDermott said the department is looking for someone similar to Murphy, who “understands and truly believes in the Ivy model and is an educator coach. Yes, we want to be competitive, but we also want our athletes to have excellent mentors and teachers in their lives, and we don’t want winning to come at the expense of that.”

Murphy said the program is in good shape with sophomore quarterback Jaden Craig set to build on the experience he gained this past season. Murphy called Craig the most gifted quarterback he’s had since Ryan Fitzpatrick.

The Crimson also expect to return four leading wide receivers, to which Murphy said, “I can’t remember that ever happening.” Return specialist Xaviah Bascon of Swampscott is expected to build on a strong freshman season.

“I’m very bullish on Harvard football,” said Murphy. “Not wanting to put a lot of pressure on the next coach, but we’ve got a good team coming back.”

Murphy has no plans to be hands-on with the program during the hiring process, but will be available if McDermott needs him as a resource.

With the NCAA transfer portal busier than ever, the veteran coach expressed some concerns about the changing state of college football, comparing it to professional football without as many regulations, which means a fluid and challenging situation for coaches going forward.



