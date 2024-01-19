From Mitski to Mclusky, 10 can’t-miss pop concerts this winter

BOYZ II MEN Thirty years after the release of their second album “II,” which included the decade-defining slow jams “I’ll Make Love to You” and “On Bended Knee,” the Philadelphia-born harmonizers — now a trio made up of Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman, and Wanyá Morris — arrive in town just in time for pre-Valentine’s Day celebrations. Feb. 9, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

MORAT This Bogota-based quartet is currently working on its fifth album; their peppy upbeat rockers and anthemic ballads, which are laced with astute commentary on life in the 2020s, have made them one of South America’s biggest bands. Jan. 26, 8 p.m. Agganis Arena. 800-745-3000, livenation.com

WATER FROM YOUR EYES “Everything’s Crushed,” the latest album from this Brooklyn duo, is full of jagged anti-pop that teems with wry lyrics and brain-Velcro hooks. They open for the British experimentalists Squid. Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Paradise Rock Club. 617-562-8800, crossroadspresents.com

MITSKI Mitski Miyawaki’s gooey melodies and brutally honest poetry made her an indie-rock cult hero almost from the moment she released her 2012 debut “Lush.” In 2023 she became a bona fide pop star thanks to the dreamy “My Love Mine All Mine,” a shimmering selection from her most recent album “The Land Is Inhospitable and So Are We” that gathered enough steam on TikTok to burst into the Hot 100′s top 40. Feb. 15-18, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

JAMILA WOODS The Chicago singer-songwriter’s third album, “Water Made Us,” looks at love from all angles, its sumptuous, soulful songs given humor, urgency, and even a little bit of hope by her sonorous alto. Feb. 20, 7 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com

TKAY MAIDZA The shape-shifting Australian rapper/producer/singer/songwriter’s second album “Sweet Justice,” which came out last year, is defiant and audacious, its irresistible hooks and banging beats adding up to a staggering statement of purpose. Feb. 23, 7 p.m. Brighton Music Hall. 617-779-0140, crossroadspresents.com

CHELSEA CUTLER The Gen Z-beloved singer-songwriter’s most recent album, “Stellaria,” shows off her sturdy voice and clear-eyed lyricism, with songs like the shaggy “Growing Up Is Hard” and the toy-piano-assisted “I Don’t Feel Alive” spinning out of verse-chorus-verse structures and into unexpected places of self-discovery. Feb. 24, 8 p.m. MGM Music Hall at Fenway. crossroadspresents.com

BURNA BOY In August this Nigerian singer, songwriter, and producer released “I Told Them…,” a sprawling statement that busts open the boundaries of his signature genre Afro-fusion — which, he told Billboard in 2022, will “build a bridge between all Black people in all parts of the world through the music and performance.” March 2, 7:30 p.m. TD Garden. 617-624-1000, tdgarden.com

MARY TIMONY As leader of the bewitching indie-rock act Helium and a member of the power-punk-poppy trio Ex Hex — among other ventures — this D.C. singer, songwriter, and guitarist has amassed a discography full of gems that all gleam in different, thrilling ways. In February she releases her first solo album in 15 years, “Untame the Tiger.” March 2, 8 p.m. Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre, Somerville. crystalballroomboston.com

MCLUSKY The snarling Welsh act throws a slightly delayed 20th-anniversary celebration for its landmark second album, 2002′s spittle-coated, maxed-out “Mclusky Do Dallas.” March 8, 8 p.m. The Sinclair, Cambridge. 617-547-5200, sinclaircambridge.com