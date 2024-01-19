10 classical events to count on this season

HANDEL AND HAYDN SOCIETY It’s shaping up to be a busy winter for H+H, with four programs in February and March. In short succession, there’s a British Baroque program co-curated by violinist Rachel Podger and countertenor-H+H programming consultant Reginald Mobley (Feb. 2 and 4); the first appearance of Harry Christophers as conductor laureate (Feb. 23 and 25); Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 with the H+H Orchestra and Chorus under guest conductor Raphaël Pichon (March 15 and 16); and an evening of sonatas and cantatas at Jordan Hall with soprano Robin Johannsen and countertenor Christopher Lowrey, led by artistic director Jonathan Cohen (March 22 and 24). Various venues. 617-262-1815, www.handelandhaydn.org

BOSTON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA The BSO’s schedule for the next several weeks is distinctly full of notable events, including but not limited to concert performances of Shostakovich’s “Lady Macbeth of Mtsensk” (Jan. 25 and 27) and Bartok’s “Bluebeard’s Castle” (Feb. 8-10); the BSO debut of violinist Randall Goosby (Feb. 2 and 3); the two-week “Music of the Midnight Sun” festival featuring a staged adaptation of Ibsen’s “Peer Gynt” with Grieg’s music (Feb. 29-March 9); and an evening-length tribute to saxophonist Wayne Shorter (March 21 and 23). Symphony Hall. 617-266-1200, www.bso.org

2023 Kennedy Center Honoree, soprano Renée Fleming, center, is applauded by fellow honorees Dionne Warwick, left, and Billy Crystal at the 46th Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Associated Press

CELEBRITY SERIES OF BOSTON Highlights of the next few months include recitals by soprano Renée Fleming (Feb. 4) and baritone Justin Austin (Feb. 21); pianist Víkingur Ólafsson’s traversal of Bach’s “Goldberg Variations” (Feb. 10); chamber music from the Takacs Quartet (Feb. 16), the Isidore String Quartet (March 27 and 28), and the eclectic trio Time for Three (Feb. 24); a visit from the Orchestre de Paris with conductor Klaus Mäkelä and pianist Yunchan Lim (March 17); and the annual genre-agnostic Stave Sessions experimental series (March 20-23). Various venues. 617-482-6661, www.celebrityseries.org

The baritone Justin Austin, right, sings as Yannick Nézet-Séguin, the Metropolitan Opera’s music director, conducts during a concert at the Knockdown Center in Queens, May 16, 2021. JEENAH MOON/NYT

A FAR CRY This month, the musician-led orchestra offers an evening of street stories as depicted in music, featuring pieces by Boccherini, Monteverdi, Tchaikovsky, and Kareem Roustom (Jan. 26). March brings an evening devoted to the concerto grosso, in which a small group of soloists face off with the full orchestra, featuring the world premiere of a new concerto grosso composed for A Far Cry by Jungyoon Wie alongside existing examples by Vivaldi, Bloch, and Errollyn Wallen. (March 1). Jordan Hall. 617-553-4887, www.afarcry.org

A Far Cry. Peter Roos

BOSTON LYRIC OPERA BLO’s winter/spring productions land one after another, starting in mid-February with the single-weekend run of Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-George’s “The Anonymous Lover” directed by Dennis Whitehead Darling (Feb. 16-18). As soon as the sets are struck it’s on to Matthew Aucoin’s “Eurydice” (March 1-10), in a new chamber arrangement co-commissioned by BLO. The composer conducts, Doug Fitch stage directs as well as designs sets and costumes, and soprano Sydney Mancasola sings the title role opposite baritone Elliot Madore as Orpheus. Huntington Theatre. 617-542-6772, www.blo.org

ENIGMA CHAMBER OPERA The past few years have seen this local company tackle two of Britten’s poignant and rarely performed “church parables,” the Japanese noh adaptation “Curlew River” and the biblical “The Prodigal Son”; with this February’s “The Burning Fiery Furnace” directed by founder and artistic director Kirsten Z. Cairns, the triptych is complete. Feb. 16 and 17. Cathedral Church of St. Paul, Cambridge. www.enigmachamberopera.org

NIGHTINGALE VOCAL ENSEMBLE In “Photoplay,” this adventurous local group dispatches nine singers to improvise soundtracks to several short films, including early silent movies as well as the winners of a short film contest hosted by the ensemble. Jan. 26, 6 p.m. Brattle Theatre, Cambridge. www.nightingalevocalensemble.com

BACH BEETHOVEN AND BRAHMS SOCIETY Married marimba-clarinet duo Mika and Richard Stoltzman take turns in the solo spotlight and play together alongside the Bach, Beethoven and Brahms Society, in an intriguing program of chaconnes, sonatas, and various pieces from Latin America. Faneuil Hall. March 3, 3 p.m. 617-991-8721, www.bbbsociety.org

BOSTON EARLY MUSIC FESTIVAL 2024′s first concerts from BEMF include love songs from Opera Prima from Italy with special guest Amanda Forsythe (Feb. 3); a stop on the North American debut tour of Paris-based quartet Le Consort (Feb. 23); and an extravaganza of cantatas by the 17th-century Italian composer Marco Marazzoli, performed by the BEMF Vocal and Chamber Ensemble led by music directors Paul O’Dette and Stephen Stubbs (March 2). Various venues. 617-661-1812, www.bemf.org

XAVIER FOLEY The Dorchester-based Ashmont Hill Chamber Music series presents a solo recital by bassist Xavier Foley, a past winner of the Sphinx Competition and dedicated advocate for the double bass as a solo instrument. The program is yet to be announced, but any bassist or aspiring bass-clef player should seize the chance to see him up close. All Saints Church, Dorchester. Feb. 18, 4 p.m.

