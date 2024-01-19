10 standout shows for theater audiences this winter

ANNIE Andrea McArdle, the original Annie on Broadway, the one who turned “Tomorrow” into an inescapable earworm, turned 60 in November. The latest of many young actors who have played Annie since McArdle originated the role is 11-year-old Rainier “Rainey” Trevino. The national tour that began last fall is directed by Jenn Thompson, who played Pepper in the original Broadway production when she was 10 years old. Stefanie Londino plays Miss Hannigan, and Christopher Swan is Oliver Warbucks. Feb. 6-11. At Boch Center Wang Theatre. www.bochcenter.org

MACHINE LEARNING Hoping to end their estrangement, Jorge (Armando Rivera), a brilliant young computer scientist, creates a nursing application designed to provide individualized treatment for his ailing father, Gabriel (Jorge Alberto Rubio). But matters do not go according to plan, underscoring the perils of AI. Perhaps Jorge shouldn’t have named the application Arnold (Matthew Zahnzinger), after the Terminator? Francisco Mendoza’s play is directed by Gabriel Vega Weissman. Jan. 25-Feb. 25. Central Square Theater, Cambridge. 617-576-9278, ext. 1, www.centralsquaretheater.org

The 7 Fingers return to the Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre for "Duel Reality," Feb. 7-18. Arata Urawa

DUEL REALITY The welcome mat is always out in Boston for the 7 Fingers, an endlessly inventive Montreal-based troupe that blends circus arts and theater. This is the eighth time they’ve come to Boston under the auspices of ArtsEmerson. “Duel Reality” is a riff on “Romeo and Juliet” that turns the stage into an arena as the Montagues and Capulets square off against one another, sporting-style. Directed by Shana Carroll. Feb. 7-18. ArtsEmerson. At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. 617-824-8400, www.artsemerson.org

DISHWASHER DREAMS An autobiographical solo show, written and performed by stand-up comedian Alaudin Ullah, about growing up in Spanish Harlem as the son of Muslim immigrants from Bangladesh; the conflicts with his family in which he struggled to find his own voice; and his encounters with stereotypes about Muslims as he tried to build a career as a film and TV actor. Directed by Chay Yew. Feb. 28-March 17. Merrimack Repertory Theatre. At Nancy L. Donahue Stage, Lowell. 978-654-4678, www.mrt.org

JOHN PROCTOR IS THE VILLAIN In Kimberly Belflower’s play, a group of mainly female high schoolers in rural Georgia take a close, challenging look at Arthur Miller’s “The Crucible” through a contemporary lens, and at the patriarchal, sexist assumptions they have to battle in the present day. Directed by Margot Bordelon. Feb. 8-March 10. The Huntington. At Wimberly Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-266-0800, www.huntingtontheatre.org

GOLDA’S BALCONY The gifted Annette Miller portrays Israeli prime minister Golda Meir in William Gibson’s solo drama. It takes place on the eve of the 1973 Yom Kippur War, and Meir has momentous choices to make. Miller originated the role at Shakespeare & Company in 2002, directed by Daniel Gidron, who also returns for this production. Feb. 23-March 10. Shakespeare & Company. At the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theatre, Emerson Paramount Center. 617-824-8400, emersontheatres.org

BECOMING A MAN P. Carl, who formerly served as co-artistic director of ArtsEmerson and worked as a dramaturg on the American Repertory Theater production of Claudia Rankine’s “The White Card,” has adapted his memoir about his decision to affirm his gender, and the impact it had on the people in his life, amid an ominous political climate. In press materials, Carl said that “Becoming a Man” is “about surviving, becoming embodied, and learning to live.” Diane Paulus, who is co-directing “Becoming a Man” with Carl, has said that the play “asks the question: When we change, can the people we love come with us?” Feb.16-March 10. American Repertory Theater. At Loeb Drama Center, Cambridge. 617-547-8300, www.amrep.org

COST OF LIVING Martyna Majok won the 2018 Pulitzer Prize for this drama about human connection and disconnection, as seen in the relationships between two people with disabilities and their caretakers. John (Sean Leviashvili), an affluent graduate student with cerebral palsy, hires Jess (Gina Fonseca), a Princeton grad working multiple jobs to make ends meet. Meanwhile, Eddie (Lewis D. Wheeler), an unemployed truck driver, and his estranged wife, Ani (Stephanie Gould), quadriplegic after a car accident, are trying to figure out the contours of their relationship. Directed by Alex Lonati. March 8-30. SpeakEasy Stage Company. At Roberts Studio Theatre, Calderwood Pavilion, Boston Center for the Arts. 617-933-8600, www.speakeasystage.com

KING HEDLEY II Having enjoyed success last year with August Wilson’s “Seven Guitars,” Actors’ Shakespeare Project is tackling Wilson’s drama — set in Pittsburgh in the middle of the Reagan era and featuring a couple of characters from “Seven Guitars” — about a former prison inmate (played by James Ricardo Milord) who steals and sells refrigerators in an attempt to raise the funds he needs to open his own video store. Directed by Summer L. Williams, with a cast that also includes Omar Robinson, Patrice Jean-Baptiste, and Naheem Garcia. March 8-31. Actors’ Shakespeare Project. At Hibernian Hall. 617-241-2200, www.actorsshakespeareproject.org

GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY A musical built upon the songs of Bob Dylan, “Girl From the North Country” is set in a boardinghouse in Depression-era Duluth, Minn. (the city where Dylan was born), with travelers who are struggling with loneliness and despair. Written and directed by Dublin-born playwright Conor McPherson (”Shining City,” “The Weir,” “The Night Alive,” “The Seafarer”). March 12-24. Broadway In Boston. Emerson Colonial Theatre. 888-616-0272, www.broadwayinboston.com

