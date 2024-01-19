Choreographers Alonzo King and Helen Pickett bring ballet rooted in human connections to Boston stages

In a confluence of ballet and African dance and diaspora, Alonzo King LINES company will perform the Boston premiere of “Deep River” in early March (at Emerson College), with Grammy-winning vocalist Lisa Fischer and jazz pianist and MacArthur Fellow Jason Moran.

A woman lifts an arm to the sun. She touches the ground as if planting a seed. A woman’s voice moves in a strong current over contemporary jazz piano. She is singing low and clear — “ Deep river … I want to cross over …” — a spiritual a composer learned 150 years ago from his grandfather, who had lived enslaved.

“Feet on the ground, head in the sky — we are one,” King says.

In February, Helen Pickett’s newest work, yet-to-be-titled, premieres as part of Boston Ballet’s Winter Experience in February — in an evening exploring the evolution of ballet. A lift washes into a turn, a woman and a man surge together, rolling like waves, her hand on his collarbone…

Like King, in her choreography Pickett says she blends a love of the beauty of the form with a sense of human touch, improvisation and innovation, and contemporary life. Both choreographers are offering work with roots in the pandemic. Plans put on hold are now revived — and new work has grown out of a time of isolation and wanting to be close together.

“Deep River” has grown from the idea of obstacle and how to overcome it, King said. He spoke by phone from San Francisco, where his company is based (and where Pickett grew up and studied, and first met Boston Ballet’s artistic director, Mikko Nissinen, through their connection with San Francisco Ballet).

Even at the peak of the pandemic, King said, he and his company found ways to keep working. They came together in the grass in Golden Gate Park and red rock in the Arizona desert.

“The truth is, obstacle comes to us to waken what is dormant and would not be found,” he said — “to bring out the iron, engage the will.”

In response, his choreography becomes a science of the heart — an exploration of relationships, people holding and enlivening each other, giving each other strength.

Pickett describes her new work emerging from courage and tenacity and freedom of choice. She compares the narratives and characters in her recent full-length works — Emma Bovary, a woman looking for passion and creative response, and the accusers and accused in “The Crucible,” mining the tensions of the Salem Witch Trials.

“These are a bunch of rebels,” she said.

And while her shorter works in this performance may not come from a novel or a play, for her they hold a sense of story.

Choreographer Helen Pickett (right) will present a world premiere with Boston Ballet in February. Brooke Trisolini

“I learned early on from one of my greatest mentors,” she said — “I don’t know if I believe in abstract ballet, because every human being is narrative. We are narrative.”

In this evening’s works, “Petal” has a vibrant energy, she said. The new world premiere has an intimate attention. Individual souls can be rebellious and virtuosic in their brightness and can grow together and form a whole.

She traces that life force in the music she has chosen by Swedish American composer Mikael Karlsson — he has a clarity, she said, a human buoyancy that leaves room for interpretation.

King weaves contemporary influences in his sound, from Maurice Ravel into influential jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders, Henry Thacker Burleigh (the 19th-century Black composer known for his setting of the spiritual “Deep River”), James Weldon Johnson, and Rosamond Johnson.

King has worked with many composers in many fields, he said, who have resisted identifications — “classical, jazz,’” they tell him, ” I call it music.”

“And I get it,” he said. “We get so wrapped up in our titles, we forget the origin is spirit.”

Pickett shares King’s sense of creative freedom. She grew into studying dance in San Francisco, she said, a city of outsiders, a place that celebrated having room to find out who you were.

“You had to continually find your identity within a wonderful place of difference,” she said. “It was an amazing place to be a teenager, for the total iconoclast and rebel and rulebender that I am.

“That was me even in ballet school … and I will bow to the technique with ballet, this one I’m so familiar with — I love it because it keeps me questioning, and anything that keeps me questioning I believe in.”

She has carried that quest with her into performance with William Forsythe in Ballet Frankfurt and with the Wooster Group, and into her own choreography. Honoring the beauty of form, she wants to honor the human being, she said — and connections between human beings.

In her work, as in King’s, the larger company flows into pas de deux and solos, and the energy they exchange. In imagining these relationships, she draws on her own experiences with her husband of 31 years, she said, and on experiences between any two people sharing — friendship, intimacy, recognition. She encourages her dancers to listen in partnership and to think about how they touch one another and respond.

“You’re looking at the person you’re dancing with. You’re giving them your attention, enjoying them,” she said. “You need to look deep, for connection.”

She has studied mirror neurons, she said, the way one mind and body responds to the movement of another body and mind — the way one touches and learns from another.

“Relationships are like mirrors that show you yourself,” King said, “and where you need to grow, and what’s blocking your luminescence.”

“… We denigrate the heart in Western society,” he said. “We’re afraid of feeling. Feeling is very powerful when it’s refined. And logic is very coarse when it is not refined.”

And so at the center of his work, he calls to a closeness between people and community, and the earth, and a creative force and essence in the world.

“Deep River is about all that,” he said. “The plea is to go within — we have a river running through all of us — don’t ignore it. … We are one. We are one. We are one.”

BOSTON BALLET WINTER EXPERIENCE

At Citizen’s Bank Opera House. Feb. 22-March 3. Tickets $25-$205. 617-695-6955, bostonballet.org

ALONZO KING LINES BALLET

Presented by Global Arts Live. At Emerson Cutler Majestic Theatre. March 8-9. Tickets $50-$79. 617-824-8400, globalartslive.org