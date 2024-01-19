Biss not to miss: Inquisitive pianist turns focus to Schubert

Before the COVID-19 pandemic, he was in the midst of one such immersion in Beethoven, the composer who made Biss want to be a musician in his childhood. It was both deep and wide: Biss not only recorded all 32 of the composer’s piano sonatas but commissioned and premiered five new works for piano and orchestra, each responding in some way to one of Beethoven’s piano concertos. By early 2020, he was in the midst of playing cycles of the complete sonatas in a number of places around the world. By all rights, it should have been a career highlight.

With the exception of a pair of concerts in 2022 — a concerto performance with the Boston Philharmonic and a gala recital for the Terezin Music Foundation — Jonathan Biss has been largely absent from the Boston music scene in recent years. Happily, that will soon change, as the pianist, who’s known for his deeply insightful approach to the pillars of the repertoire and a desire to forge connections between that canon and the present, begins a three-concert series at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum on Feb. 25. Each appearance is focused on one of the last three Schubert piano sonatas. It’s the kind of project, featuring deep engagements with works by a single composer, that has animated Biss’s career.

Yet in the months leading up to the lockdown, Biss was also dealing with a longstanding mental health crisis: crippling bouts of anxiety that centered on public performance, the lifeblood of virtually any musician’s activity. The responsibility of channeling the intentions of composers that most of us put on pedestals had eroded his confidence. The whole idea of being a performer, and classical music’s lionization of perfection, meant putting on a sense of authority and invulnerability that had come to seem increasingly false. Worst of all, he’d lost contact with music as something he loved unreservedly — what had set him on his course in the first place.

All this had happened gradually, he recalled in a recent phone conversation. “It was the kind of thing that you can overlook when things look fine on the outside,” he said. “And for a long time, they did. Years and years of training mean you can hide these things, if you’re willing to bear a rather tremendous cost.”

Eventually, though, it all became too powerful to ignore. He began to have panic attacks, one so debilitating it brought a sudden halt to a recital that he was unable to finish. “If I was going to continue to play,” he wrote in an audiobook published in 2020, “admitting that I had a problem was no longer a matter of choice.”

The pandemic forced Biss to recalibrate. “Rather than just putting band-aids on it and trying to keep going, suddenly there was this period where there were no concerts to play, no trips to make,” he said. “I had the time to really make addressing this issue the center of my life.”

He’s made it a point to be open about his struggle, and he’s heard from many who’ve been through painfully similar experiences. His treatment includes regular therapy around anxiety, as well as a daily meditation practice. At the core of his healing, Biss said, is “learning not to push away uncomfortable feelings. If I had to sum up something which is obviously very complicated, that’s what it comes down to.” Embracing that kind of vulnerability has not only transformed him; “it’s made me a better musician.”

He also thinks it’s possible that the process of “reckoning with my own fragility” was connected to getting drawn deeply into Schubert’s music. “I think one of the things Schubert does in such an extraordinary way is convey loneliness — there is this sense of wanting connection but being ultimately alone in the world,” he said. That bittersweet feeling of isolation dovetails in Schubert’s music with a supreme gift for melodic writing and, in his late years, a wholly original approach to musical form.

Biss is pairing the sonatas with newly commissioned works by composers Tyson Gholston Davis, Alvin Singleton, and Tyshawn Sorey. We spoke the day before he was to inaugurate the project by playing the premiere of Davis’s “…Expansions of Light,” followed by Schubert’s C-minor Sonata. Of Davis’s work, he said that “everything in it has meaning — not just every note but every gesture, every marking. Every choice feels significant and feels like it’s made with intentionality. And that strikes me as maybe the difference between good music and bad.”

I asked Biss how it felt to be launching another immersion, this one from a very different place in his life than he’d been in before.

“I look back at the, let’s say, 20 years of my professional career that preceded it,” he said. “I had many wonderful experiences, for sure, but I wasn’t really in a place where I could take them in. And as the world, bit by bit, reopened [after the pandemic], I found that not only do I get to do these extraordinary things; I actually get to live them.”

JONATHAN BISS

Schubert’s Final Piano Sonatas

At Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Feb. 25, Mar. 24, and April 28. Sold out, but returns may be available. 617-566-1401, www.gardnermuseum.org

