Mark Ruffalo to star in HBO crime drama ‘Task,’ set in the ‘same universe’ as ‘Mare of Easttown’

Brad Inglesby, the creator of “Mare of Easttown,” which won four Emmys, including one for star Kate Winslet, has a new series coming to HBO. Called “Task,” it’s about a task force made up of both cops and criminals. Like “Mare,” it will be set in Pennsylvania.

All that is known for certain is that Mark Ruffalo will star as an FBI agent. Ruffalo, currently in theaters in “Poor Things,” is also returning to HBO after his performances in “The Normal Heart” and, as twins, in “I Know This Much Is True.” The latter brought him an Emmy.