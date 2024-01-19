Max Roach’s centennial brings the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to town to celebrate a legend

“Yeah, I’m sure if it were Clifford Brown it’d be different,” says Calvaire by phone, laughing.

That the orchestra’s drummer would be tapped to choose and arrange repertoire in addition to playing Roach’s legendary drum parts isn’t surprising. But Calvaire will also be taking on Marsalis’s familiar role in contextualizing the music via spoken introductions.

When the Celebrity Series of Boston brings Wynton Marsalis and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra to Symphony Hall on Jan. 28, there will be a twist. For their Max Roach Centennial Celebration, Marsalis has deputized a second music director, drummer Obed Calvaire.

Calvaire, 42, served eight years in the SFJAZZ Collective before joining the JLCO three years ago. His debut album as a leader, “150 Million Gold Francs,” is due out this spring.

Advertisement

But first comes the tribute to Roach, who died in 2007 at the age of 83, that will bring Marsalis and the orchestra to Boston. Guest vocalist Shenel Johns will make the trip to sing parts originated by Abbey Lincoln, Roach’s sometime collaborator and second wife.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Wynton Marsalis (top row, left) and the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Luigi Beverelli

Roach’s accomplishments were legion: He played key roles in the development of modern jazz. He went to Haiti in the 1940s to study with the great Afro-Haitian drummer Ti Roro, and taught at the UMass Amherst for a couple of decades, beginning in 1972. He was a civil rights icon, and received a MacArthur Foundation “genius grant” in 1988.

And he was a gifted composer.

“We wanted to focus on Max’s compositions,” explains Calvaire. “Obviously, we know Max has played on a million records: Clifford Brown, Charlie Parker — the list goes on. But [people] don’t really focus on what he accomplished as a composer.”

Calvaire says he zeroed in on work ranging from some of Roach’s earliest pieces through his all-percussion ensemble M’Boom. For the most part, Roach tended to work with smaller groups, which meant Calvaire and Marsalis needed to create orchestral arrangements of the compositions they chose.

Advertisement

“For example, I arranged one of his tunes off of the album ‘We Insist!,’ a tune called ‘Driva’ Man.’ And I also wrote an original based on M’Boom and his trip to Haiti. We took tunes like ‘Blues Waltz,’ ‘Lonesome Lover,’ ‘Garvey’s Ghosts,’ ‘Freedom Day,’ ‘Pies of Quincy,’ ‘Four-X’ — all of these are his originals, and we just arranged them for a big band.”

“I tried to paint a picture of him as a rounded musician,” Calvaire continues. “Both his drumming and compositions, and him as a human being — him being active in the civil rights movement, and him being aware of all the stuff that was going on in Johannesburg. He was just a beast, a force, and I wanted to make sure I gave whoever came to the show a picture of who Max was as a man.”

Calvaire once met the man himself. He was in his late teens, working with trombonist Steve Turre, and Turre, a close friend of Roach, brought Calvaire along on a visit to Roach’s Central Park West apartment.

“I sat there and just listened to grown men speak,” Calvaire recalls. “My parents taught me when you’re in the midst of adults, let alone legends, you keep your mouth shut until they ask you a question. I did that. And Max turned to me, he’s like, ‘Might you have any questions? Anything I can help you with?’ And I’m like, ‘How was it playing with Charlie Parker?’ And he’s like, ‘You know, Charlie used to play these fast tempos.’

Advertisement

“Mind you, he hadn’t played drums in almost, let’s say a year, year and a half, two years. And he taps a fast tempo with his hands on the table.”

Calvaire tongue-clicks the ferocious tempo to demonstrate.

“Now, if you know anything about the instrument, to play that fast with your hands” — he begins laughing in disbelief — “is extremely difficult.

“So I got to witness a legend. Granted, I didn’t get to really hang out much after that with them, but I got to meet him. He talked about all the struggles that African Americans went through in the United States. And not just the States, but all over the world. He tried to make a change through his music.”

Calvaire admits that he didn’t fully appreciate Roach’s activism as a teenager. That came later, after Calvaire began exploring his own Haitian heritage — the title of his upcoming release “150 Million Gold Francs” refers to the amount Haiti was ordered to pay France in reparations after winning its independence in 1804. The struggles of African Americans in the United States that Roach had spoken of that day followed. “I guess you could say he planted the seed,” he observes.

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra drummer Obed Calvaire will be introducing Max Roach's compositions at the Symphony Hall tribute concert. Courtesy of Obed Calvaire

Calvaire imagined himself in the room watching Roach and Ti Roro discuss drumming and politics when composing his own piece for the tribute. Asked to describe how studying with Ti Roro affected Roach’s drumming, Calvaire talks of how it taught Roach to accommodate question-and-answer sections in music — which usually involve a high-pitched instrument and a low-pitched instrument responding to one another — entirely on his drum kit.

Advertisement

“That just opened up a whole other world for him in terms of exploring the ability to keep that dialogue between the bass drum and the snare going on at all times — whether it be in 5/4, 4/4, 3/4, whatever it is. All the pieces that I’ve studied, there’s always some type of dialogue that was unique to Max Roach.”

That includes the solo drum concerts that Roach began performing in the 1980s. Calvaire confirms that he’ll be playing a solo drum piece at the Roach tribute, “The Drum Also Waltzes,” which is also the title of the 2023 documentary on Roach from the PBS “American Masters” series.

“Everyone knows that solo,” says Calvaire. Roach moves between the bass drum and hi-hat in a way that keeps going and has a specific riff, he explains, mimicking the riff. “When anyone plays that, they know it’s Max Roach.”

JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER ORCHESTRA WITH WYNTON MARSALIS: MAX ROACH CENTENNIAL CELEBRATION

Presented by the Celebrity Series of Boston. At Symphony Hall, Jan. 28 at 5 p.m. Tickets $65-$195. www.celebrityseries.org

Bill Beuttler can be reached at bill@billbeuttler.com.