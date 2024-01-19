Tom Brady teams up with Vince Vaughn, Wayne Gretsky for new Super Bowl ad

The short clip features Vaughn playfully pushing Brady out of frame as they talk up the new ad.

The former Patriots quarterback is teaming up with actor Vince Vaughn and NHL legend Wayne Gretzky for a new commercial that will air during the big game on Feb. 11. The ad is for sports betting and gaming entertainment company BetMGM, which released the first of three teasers for the upcoming commercial on Thursday.

Fans will get to see Tom Brady at the Super Bowl this year — just not on the field.

“Tom, do you mind being an angel and sliding over just a thing,” Vaughn said in the teaser while guiding Brady out of the shot. “And one more big step right there. And perfect.”

“This feels personal,” Brady can be heard saying off camera.

According to a press release, the trio of teasers will showcase conversations between Brady, Gretzky and Vaughn, offering a preview of BetMGM’s plans for fans on Super Bowl Sunday. The ad will be the first commercial aired during the high-profile NFL event for BetMGM, which created the campaign with help from award-winning agency Highdive.

“We couldn’t be happier with the talent we have assembled for the ad, and the connection they have to our brand,” BetMGM chief revenue officer Matt Prevost said in a press release statement.

Brady shared the ad in a social media post on Thursday, joking that filming with Vaughn “didn’t go as planned.”

Matt Juul can be reached at matt.juul@globe.com.