Fidelity and Vanguard split over bitcoin for the masses

But if you really want in on the crypto action, federal regulators just made it a whole lot easier to put your hard-earned savings on the line. Today’s question: Why in the world would you want to do that?

If the stock market is a casino, then bitcoin is three-card monte played on a folding table in Times Square: Be prepared to get taken.

Catch up: The Securities and Exchange Commission last week cleared the first exchange traded funds that hold bitcoin. The spot bitcoin ETFs (so-called because the funds buy bitcoin in the spot, or cash, market) make it as convenient to bet on the largest cryptocurrency as it is to buy a mutual fund or shares of stock.

SEC chairman Gary Gensler opposed the funds, saying crypto was rife with fraud and too volatile to be suitable for average investors. But his hand was forced by a court ruling in August in favor of a company whose application to offer a bitcoin ETF had been rejected by the commission.

So Gensler held his nose as the SEC approved 11 bitcoin funds from asset managers including giants BlackRock, Fidelity Investments, and Franklin Resources.

“We did not approve or endorse bitcoin,” he said in a statement. “Investors should remain cautious about the myriad risks associated with bitcoin and products whose value is tied to crypto.”

Why it matters: The SEC’s decision lends legitimacy to an investment that isn’t exactly known for, well, being legit.

Despite years of hype — and more than doubling in price last year — bitcoin is still comparative chump change for Wall Street. Its market value on Friday morning was $800 billion, compared with $2.9 trillion for Apple’s stock.

Bitcoin has foundered as an alternative to the US dollar and other government-backed currencies. And while speculators — pros and DIYers alike — have caught the bitcoin bug, most long-term investors have stayed away.Bitcoin ETFs may change that.

Step back: ETFs are a simple, low-cost way to invest in everything from a single asset like gold to every stock in the Standard & Poor’s 500 or the nearly 11,000 securities in Vanguard’s Total Bond Market ETF. More than 3,000 ETFs trade in the United States, according to the trade group Investment Company Institute, with $7.6 trillion in assets.

Some Wall Street firms are eager to apply the formula to crypto. Since they began trading last week, the bitcoin ETFs added $3.25 billion in assets, according to Bloomberg.

Red flags: Gensler, the SEC chief, isn’t the only one cautioning investors about bitcoin.

Better Markets, a nonprofit advocacy group, called them a “speculative, volatile, and socially useless financial product.”

Fund behemoth Vanguard Group won’t offer a bitcoin ETF or provide customers with access to those from other asset managers, saying the the products don’t fit with its focus on a “well-balanced, long-term investment portfolio.”

And Merrill Lynch, the brokerage unit of Bank of America, is limiting sales of the new ETFs to “qualified investors” — clients with a net worth of at least $10 million — on the assumption, I suppose, that the rich are smarter with their money than the rest of us.

Even then, said one Merrill adviser, “they don’t want us talking about bitcoin.”

On the other hand: Fidelity says it’s committed to providing investment options for its customers, bitcoin included.

Fidelity CEO Abigail Johnson believes that cryptocurrencies and the underlying technology will play a pivotal role in the Boston company’s future.”What made us successful in the past is not what’s going to make us successful again in the future,” Johnson said at a conference in 2022.

At BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, its strong support for bitcoin is tinged with the same kind of “protect your wealth amid chaos” sentiment long heard from fans of gold.

“If you’re in a country where you’re fearful of your future, fearful of your government, or you’re frightened that your government is devaluing its currency by too much deficits, you can say this is a great potential long-term store of value,” CEO Larry Fink told Fox Business earlier this month.

Bottom line: Beyond providing a vehicle for speculation, can bitcoin serve a useful purpose for mom-and-pop investors? I put the question to my financial adviser, Alex Burke of Financial Solutions Associates in Dedham.

Bitcoin is too volatile to be an effective counterbalance when stocks or bonds are falling in value, Burke said. And its track record — less than 20 years — is too short to show it can deliver a profit over the long term.

“I think that the average investor should be able to understand their investments and why they are likely to grow in value over time,” he said. “And honestly it’s hard even for me to understand why bitcoin would increase in value over time.”

If you’ve got money to spare and like to gamble, a bitcoin ETF may be right for you. If you’re counting on your investments to put kids through college or pay for retirement, stay away.

Three-card monte is no game for a long-term investor.

