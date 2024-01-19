Dana-Farber cancer researchers moving to retract one paper, correct others in broad investigation of manipulated data

Dana-Farber officials disclosed that the review process began for some studies more than a year ago. The institute’s research integrity officer, Barrett Rollins, told STAT this week that while Dana-Farber has not completed reviewing all of the claims, several are serious enough that researchers are talking with journals about retracting one paper and correcting others. None of the allegations reviewed thus far was dismissed for lack of scientific merit.

Scientists at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, one of the nation’s leading cancer research and treatment centers, are “moving to” retract one paper and correct others amid an expanding investigation of data manipulation, officials told STAT. The investigation includes scores of papers authored by four top scientists and institute leaders, including CEO Laurie Glimcher and COO William Hahn.

Advertisement

“They were all credible,” Rollins said. “So far.”

He added that “credible” does not mean an allegation is true, simply that it is specific and plausible enough to warrant a closer look.

The institute’s existing review has expanded and gained fresh urgency after a scientific sleuth, Sholto David, began poring through papers co-authored by Dana-Farber researchers in December. He claims to have spotted problems with figures in 57 papers, many of them widely cited, whose authors include four of the Harvard-affiliated institute’s top scientists, including Glimcher, Hahn, Irene Ghobrial, and Kenneth Anderson. Some of these alleged issues were first described by David himself, while others had been flagged online years ago. In many cases, he believes that images were clearly and deliberately manipulated to deceive the reader, alleging scientific misconduct.

“From my perspective, the mistakes speak for themselves,” said David, who posted concerns on a blog in early January that were covered by the Harvard Crimson, the university’s student newspaper.

Glimcher, Hahn, and Anderson did not respond to requests for comment, with Glimcher referring STAT to the institute’s communications office. Ghobrial did respond to several of the comments that David made on PubPeer, a website that allows users to post concerns about research articles, on papers that she had co-authored, thanking David for the comments and saying that she would investigate the issues. Glimcher also responded to one PubPeer comment, referring the anonymous commenter to the paper’s first and last authors.

Advertisement

Rollins also noted that some scientific misconduct investigations that are nearing completion involve some of the papers named by David. Rollins did not name specific studies or researchers, citing the institute’s confidentiality policy around handling alleged misconduct cases. He also said he did not know whether the institute had been aware of any issues with Glimcher’s past research at the time of her 2016 appointment as CEO, noting that he was not involved in her hiring.

In a statement sent to STAT, Dana-Farber spokesperson Ellen Berlin stressed that potential issues with a figure do not necessarily indicate misconduct, typically defined as an intentional effort to fabricate or falsify results in ways that don’t align with accepted scientific practice.

“The presence of image discrepancies in a paper is not evidence of an author’s intent to deceive. That conclusion can only be drawn after a careful, fact-based examination which is an integral part of our response. We are committed to a culture of accountability and integrity. Every inquiry about research integrity is examined fully,” wrote Berlin in an email. “Our efforts are focused on locating and examining the original data, and taking the appropriate corrective actions.”

Advertisement

Honest mistakes do happen in research papers, said Sidd Jaiswal, a pathologist and cancer researcher at Stanford University, in some cases, quite easily. “There’s hundreds of analyses that can go into a final document. You can make a mistake,” he said. “Mistakes like that should be corrected but I don’t think reflect any bad intent on the part of the scientist.”

This story continues on statnews.com.