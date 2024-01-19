EV batteries hate the cold. Here’s what to do if you own an electric car.

“When the temperature gets below freezing, batteries need to warm up before they can charge very quickly,” Van Batenberg said.

It’s all about the battery, said Craig Van Batenberg. chief executive of the Automotive Career Development Center, a Worcester company that trains auto technicians to repair EVs.

The savagely cold weather in the nation’s midsection is causing nightmares for owners of electric cars. And even though Greater Boston’s weather hasn’t been nearly as harsh, the colder weather can still take a toll on EV performance.

Most EVs use dedicated heaters to “precondition” or warm up the battery. But using this system consumes a lot of battery energy, reducing the car’s range. And the colder the weather, the more power must be consumed just to keep the battery warm. If it’s cold enough, and the battery isn’t already well charged, it can use up all its energy just on battery warming.

Even plugging the car into a fast charging station isn’t a quick fix, because the battery can’t charge quickly unless it’s warm. So a fast charger that can fully power up a car in 40 minutes on a warm day may need much longer to first heat up the car’s battery and then charge the vehicle.

“It won’t even start to charge the battery until it gets to 30 degrees,” said Van Batenberg. “That can take more than an hour.” Hence the long lines and frayed tempers at fast charging stations in Chicago.

The best solution during very cold weather is to keep the battery preconditioned and ready. “In extreme cold you really need to keep your car plugged in at all times if that’s possible.” said Eric Desrosiers, president of the New England Electric Auto Association. EV owners with driveways or garages should install their own Level 2 car chargers for this purpose. A Level 2 requires a 240 volt electric connection and can cost $1,000 or more. Most EVs come with Level 1 chargers — basically a connection to standard 120-volt household current. Van Batenberg said that such a connection can help keep the battery warm but won’t deliver enough power to do the job adequately during extremely cold weather.

EV owners who can’t charge at home should top off their batteries at every opportunity, so that they have enough energy to heat the battery, drive the electric motors, and keep the driver and passengers warm. And because these heaters draw so much power, EV owners should expect fewer miles per charge.

Still, said Desrosiers, drivers can learn to live with the inconvenience. “You really have to plan it,” said Desrosiers. “It can be done.” He noted that EVs are quite popular in Norway, a famously cold country where EVs made up about 80 percent of all cars sold in 2022.

Hiawatha Bray can be reached at hiawatha.bray@globe.com. Follow him @GlobeTechLab.