Here’s what to do if you’re worried your health care practice might close

Steward is just the latest example of the state’s shifting health care landscape. Last summer, Compass Medical abruptly shuttered its offices throughout Southeastern Massachusetts, sending 70,000 patients scrambling to find other providers. In the fall, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute announced it would split from its longtime cancer care partnership with Brigham and Women’s Hospital, sparking questions about potential disruption to patient care.

Things are looking uncertain for Steward Health Care. The national health system, which has nine hospitals in Massachusetts, is facing a financial crisis that could hinder its ability to operate its facilities, potentially leaving thousands of patients in the lurch.

For now, Steward patients need not fret; only its New England Sinai rehabilitation hospital is slated to close. Norwood Hospital, meanwhile, was demolished after closing in 2020 due to flooding, and a new facility has yet to reopen.

But if you find yourself spooked by the possibility of a change in access to your local hospital or medical center and the range of services it may provide, here are some proactive steps you can take to protect and advocate for yourself.

First, don’t panic

While the state “cannot legally require a hospital to keep a service open,” it can mandate that you receive plenty of prior notice before any closures, according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.

Before a hospital can fully shut down a facility or a unit, it must jump through several regulatory hoops that begin at least 120 days before any proposed closures. This process involves a public hearing.

For example, New England Sinai Hospital informed the state in early December that it planned to close its doors by April 2, 2024. A public hearing on the matter is scheduled for Jan. 31. However, it stopped accepting new admissions in December, the same week it filed its closure plan with the state.

If the DPH determines that “the service provided by the hospital is necessary for preserving access and health status within the hospital’s service area,” then the hospital must come up with a plan to ensure this access to care is maintained, such as an outline of alternative locales for treatment.

Talk to your primary care provider

While many of Steward’s hospitals provide emergency care, they also offer a range of other specialist services: orthopedics, maternity care, cardiology, cancer care, and more. These specialist services often require a referral from your primary care physician.

If you are concerned you may be cut off from your primary or specialist care — especially if it is hard to find in your area — it may be worth going back to these providers to talk about a potential plan B if they become unable to treat you, said Hannah Frigand, senior director of HelpLine and public programs for Health Care for All, a Boston-based advocacy organization.

“If you are worried about losing one of your important providers, your primary care physician, or specialist, it’s always best to start with reaching out to them in general, just because they might have relationships or recommendations of a referral,” Frigand said.

Your primary care physician or specialist can also make sure to connect you with another provider who takes your insurance. Another route is to search your health plan’s provider directory to find another in-network provider.

If you somehow lose access abruptly to a provider and need treatment or medication right away, patients “can always go to the emergency room,” said Frigand.

Track down your medical records

Even if your health facility closes, you have the right to a copy of documentation about your medical treatment from a physician — either to keep for your own records or to pass along to another provider to ensure continuity of care.

In Massachusetts, physicians are required to retain your medical records for at least seven years from the last time they saw you, according to the DPH.

For example, when Compass Medical closed, it set up an online portal for patients where they could download or transfer these records.

Other questions?

If you have other questions, start by calling your health facility. You can also reach out to the free Health Care for All HelpLine (800-272-4232) for help with insurance, or, if you are a member of MassHealth, you can call the My Ombudsman program, which can answer questions about services and benefits (855-781-9898).

Dana Gerber can be reached at dana.gerber@globe.com. Follow her @danagerber6.