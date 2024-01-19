The country’s most influential banker says Democrats should respect Trump voters. Is he right?

So what’s with Dimon’s warning? “I wish the Democrats would think a little more carefully when they talk about MAGA,” he told CNBC from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. “I think this negative talk about MAGA is going to hurt Biden’s election campaign.”

Dimon himself has long donated to Democrats. He lambasted the January 6 attack on the Capitol. And he’s said that if he had to choose between Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, he would choose Haley .

This week, Jamie Dimon — CEO of JP Morgan Chase, the largest bank in the US — drew a lot of attention for encouraging Democrats to “be a little more respectful” of Trump supporters.

The comment comes on the heels of several polls showing former President Trump tied or leading in the general election. Polls which have made many Democrats wonder: Who would vote for this guy over potentially saner Republican alternatives? In the Boston area, I regularly hear people refer to the former president as a moron and a crook.

In fact, though, Dimon is right on the money.

Years ago, when Harvard sociology professor Theda Skocpol was researching the rise of the Tea Party, a Tea Party supporter said to her: “Where you come from, they think we’re a bunch of uneducated, racist rednecks.”

As someone who works in “the people’s republic of Cambridge” (as she calls it), Skocpol was flummoxed. “Well, what was I going to say to that? I never lie to people,” she told me. “I said: ‘Well, not all of us think that way.’”

It’s a sentiment that has come to haunt Democrats, who still have the opportunity to connect with on-the-fence voters — voters who, in the past several months, appear to be edging closer to Trump. “You want to feel that the people you’re in bed with politically and socially don’t look down on you, that they respect you,” says Skocpol, who teaches government and sociology. “And I think that’s underestimated in politics.”

Former US President Donald Trump introduced during a campaign event in Portsmouth, N.H., on Jan. 17. Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

Dimon’s comment has particular resonance because economics lies at the heart of our national divide. When Biden campaigned in 2020, he cast himself as Joe from Scranton. As president, he has poured money into semiconductor manufacturing in former industrial hotspots, arguing that we should stop using the term “Rust Belt” in favor of “Silicon Heartland.”

But the gap between wealthy metropolitan areas and the exurban and rural places that tend to favor Trump is still yawning. In Western Pennsylvania, where Skocpol has spent time, “they see around them that which has been lost. And they think that people in places that we live in don’t care. And they’re kind of right.”

Indeed, a December report from the National Bureau of Economic Research compared the “rust belts” of six countries — from Japan to France — and found that US communities “have fared relatively worse compared to their peers.” Though Trump won five times as many counties as Biden in 2020, the counties that Biden won are responsible for 70 percent of GDP.

And as financial fortunes have fractured, so too have health outcomes. The average person in West Virginia lives to be 72.8 years old. The average person in Massachusetts lives to be 79. If Massachusetts were a country, it would be ranked about 50th in the world for longevity; West Virginia would be ranked closer to 117th.

Still, many Democrats I know have little patience for family members who support Trump, little sympathy for those who show up at gatherings saying that they are leaning Republican. That risks pushing folks on the margins into Trump’s arms.

And in 2024, margins will matter. Though Biden got 7 million more votes than Trump in 2020, he eked out an electoral win with fewer than 50,000 key votes spread over three swing states. “If you can’t build a broad tent in the Democratic party,” Skocpol says, “you’re dead.”

It’s a big job, and one that cannot be done solely by political operatives. All of us have to show more empathy for — and listen harder — to those who vote differently.

But that hasn’t happened enough over the last eight years. Trump casts himself as the champion of folks who are scorned, and, in November, the Democratic-leaning polling firm Democracy Corps reported that voters now give Trump an 8-point lead over Biden in “standing up to the elites.” Multiple polls have found the former president leading in Pennsylvania, a state Biden captured in 2020.

In Skocpol’s latest book — “Rust Belt Union Blues,” co-authored with Lainey Newman — she points out that those in the Rust Belt who started voting Republican in the last couple of decades have likely always supported gun ownership (even when they voted for Democrats, as they often did through the 1980s, 1990s, and into the early 2000s). They probably didn’t switch religions or radically alter their view of women or people of color. They were pretty much the same people in 1990 and 2015. So what happened?

Lots of things. But one of the most important has been that economic gap. As manufacturing and heavy industry collapsed, hundreds of thousands of people simply picked up and left places like Western Pennsylvania.

A house flies an American flag and a Trump 2024 flag on Jan. 18 in Atkinson, N.H. TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

For those who remained, there was a sense of abandonment. “We had seven shoe stores, four movie theaters,” one man told Skocpol and Newman. “[Y]ou couldn’t walk down the street because there were so many people. Now this is one of the drug capitals of the valley. These towns are ghost towns.”

America has not just come apart politically; it has come apart economically. And it’s understandably hard for voters in Brookline, Santa Monica, or Manhattan to feel the pain of that divergence.

In the early 1930s, Franklin Roosevelt spoke about “the forgotten man at the bottom of the economic pyramid,” and — though FDR and Trump are dissimilar in many, many ways — Trump has tried to embrace that man. Skocpol worries deeply about how a second Trump term would injure both the country and the world, but she gives him credit for taking his 2016 “rallies to industrially troubled areas... You know, when I went out into the field, people would say to me: ‘Hillary’s campaign never came here. And at the last minute, they sent some young man from Brooklyn.’”

As Dimon’s attention-grabbing comments this week suggest, it is both morally and politically right to consider the lives of people who, like all of us, are shaped by their struggles and those of their communities.

Biden did a good job of this in 2020, says Skocpol. He visited Republican areas, particularly those that were once home to manufacturing. He connected with people in places where he could change only a few minds.

But in 2024, Biden may need an army of millions to help him. People who will listen to those with economic realities radically different from their own. Respect matters — and it can sway an election.

