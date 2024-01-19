Seaport Hotel workers vote to unionize

Banquet and convention workers at the Seaport Hotel voted to unionize Thursday, a year after the hotel downgraded more than three-quarters of full-timers in that department to part-time, causing many to lose their health insurance, paid time off, and other benefits.

The workers, representing a bargaining unit of 60 people, filed for an election to join Unite Here Local 26 in July, but the vote was delayed after the hotel appealed to the National Labor Relations Board to allow workers in other departments to participate. In December, the board allowed the election to proceed without additional workers.

The Seaport Hotel is owned by Fidelity Investments, whose chief executive is Abigail Johnson, who, the union frequently notes, is the richest person in the state, according to Forbes.