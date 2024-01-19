Sports Illustrated layoffs are the latest blow in brutal month for media outlets

“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company,” said Mitch Goldich, the magazine’s NFL editor and it guild unit chair, in a statement . “It is a fight we can continue.”

On Friday, the Sports Illustrated Union tweeted that owner The Arena Group was “planning to lay off a significant number, possibly all” of the magazine’s unionized staff.

The media business has been gloomy for years, with once-robust publications hollowed out as they struggle to adapt to changing reader habits. But the doom has felt even more pronounced this month amid a series of shakeups that have included major layoffs and the potential gutting of iconic brands.

Sports Illustrated wasn’t alone.

Last week, Los Angeles Times executive editor Kevin Merida told staff that he was stepping down after 2 ½ years at the helm of the 143-year-old paper. His exit came after his relationship with the Times’ billionaire owner Patrick Soon-Shiong withered over factors including editorial independence and the paper’s financial state, The Wrap reported on Tuesday.

This week, the Times told staff to expect significant layoffs, citing the paper’s financial losses. In response, the Los Angeles Times Guild called a one-day walkout, the first in the paper’s history.

“The changes to our contract that management is trying to pressure us into accepting are obscene and unsustainable,” said Brian Contreras, the Times Guild unit chair, in a statement. “If this newsroom will ever be a place where reporters can have a reliable, steady job and put down roots in Los Angeles, that will only happen through the preservation of our seniority protections.”

And media company Conde Nast informed the staff of Pitchfork, the music publication that could both slam popular artists and unearth rising stars with its album ratings, that it would lay off some staff and fold the outlet into its men’s magazine GQ.

And the struggles in the media are both large and small in scale. Earlier this month, the small New Hampshire weekly newspaper the Carriage Towne News announced it was shutting down, the Globe reported last week.

Meanwhile, the hedge fund Alden Global Capital sold the 187-year-old newspaper The Baltimore Sun to local businessman David D. Smith. It was in some ways a welcome sign: Alden has been often criticized for its habit of buying struggling newsrooms and making deep cuts in search of profits.

But observers quickly pointed out concerns about Smith. The new owner also told staff that “he has only read the paper four times in the past few months, insulted the quality of their journalism and encouraged them to emulate a TV station owned by his broadcasting company,” the The Baltimore Banner, a nonprofit newsroom, reported.

Coverage of Baltimore has been aided by the Banner, which launched in June 2022. And other nonprofit newsrooms like the Texas Tribune and The City in New York have helped fill some gaps left by legacy outlets closing their doors.

But these nonprofits have faced their own headwinds — roughly five months ago, the Tribune laid off 11 members of its staff. And journalists at The City took pay cuts in September to avoid layoffs.

There’s hope that new business models among both nonprofit and for-profit media companies can help stem the bleeding. But so far in 2024, there’s been quite a lot of blood spilled.

Aidan Ryan can be reached at aidan.ryan@globe.com.