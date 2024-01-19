Wayfair again slashing jobs, cutting 13 percent of workforce

The layoff includes about 500 people who live in Massachusetts and more than 400 others who work remotely around the country and report to the Boston office, according to a company spokesperson.

The Boston company on Friday said it would cut 1,650 jobs, or 13 percent of its workforce. “We’re reducing team sizes across the organization, as well as reducing seniority in certain roles that we plan to rebuild with modified leveling over the course of this year,” chief executive Niraj Shah said in a statement.

Wayfair is cutting jobs for the third time in the past 18 months as the struggling online retailer strives for profitability.

The latest cuts come after Shah hired massively at the start of the pandemic, amid a boom in orders from consumers stuck at home during lockdowns. But the surge was short lived and Wayfair’s sales — and its stock price — have been shrinking since the middle of 2021.

Shah has been cutting costs ever since, and he urged workers to work harder in an email last month.

“We had definitely let our cost structure get bloated during kind of even the pre-COVID years, but definitely during the COVID years,” the CEO said at an analyst conference in December. “We’ve continued to take a really critical eye at cost and keep ripping it out.”

Shah already cut 1,750 jobs last January and eliminated 870 positions in August 2022. In the meantime, the company has been quietly cutting jobs weekly in the US while expanding a technological development center in Bengaluru, India.

The latest cuts will cost $70 million to $80 million in severance and benefit costs, Wayfair said. But the smaller workforce will mean savings of close to $300 million per year.

Wayfair’s stock price jumped 11 percent in premarket trading on Friday after the announcement. The share previously had lost 17 percent in 2024.

Sales at Wayfair totaled just under $12 billion over the past year, 3 percent lower than the same period a year earlier. Sales peaked at $14.1 billion in 2020.

Aaron Pressman can be reached at aaron.pressman@globe.com. Follow him @ampressman.