Boston’s most expensive hotel is now open. Is it worth the steep nightly rate?

“Sure,” I casually replied, as if I’m asked this question regularly. Actually, I couldn’t say no. My job was to consume this cocktail and then review the city’s newest and most unapologetically expensive hotel. Julia the Butler went to work mixing a drink called a Boston Sling (that’s gin, pomegranate liquor, Drambuie, amaro, and cranberry compote) as I stood to the side, looked out the floor-to-ceiling windows, and watched dusk descend upon the city.

“Would you like me to fix you a drink now?” the butler asked as she showed me the features of the hotel room that would be my home for the next two nights.

This was the first time I’d stayed in a city hotel with a butler who prepared an in-room cocktail, but it was also my first time staying at Raffles, a hotel chain founded in Singapore in 1887. Raffles has 18 hotels, and Boston is its first North American location. The famed Singapore sling cocktail was invented at the original Raffles, hence the Boston interpretation.

First, the usual disclaimer: The Globe paid the full nightly rate, and the hotel’s staff was unaware that a reviewer was on the premises. Speaking of the nightly rate, we took advantage of the lull between holidays last month and booked a standard room (called the deluxe king) online for $675 per night. Press releases for the hotel state that room prices start at $1,300 a night, but a quick search of its website shows that rooms can be had for under $1,000 on most nights. In the world of Boston luxury hotels, Raffles’ closest competitor is Four Seasons Hotel One Dalton.

But there’s a critical difference between Raffles and the Four Seasons, and that’s the aforementioned butler, along with service that somehow appears effortless. When I stepped off the elevator into the hotel’s 17th-floor Sky Lobby, staff immediately greeted me and took me to a separate seating area for check-in. There’s no registration desk and no lines. Usually, when checking into a hotel, I’m more comfortable with automated, faceless technology and getting to my room as quickly as possible. But the check-in experience here was a bit of theater, and I’ll confess, it was fun.

I received text messages asking when I’d like my room cleaned in the morning and what time I’d like turndown service at night. There were sweet touches like plates of macarons and marshmallows left in my room. Julia texted me in the morning to tell me the weather forecast and to see if I needed any help making plans. If you’re going to be the most expensive hotel in Boston, this sort of attention to detail is essential.

Guests at Raffles Boston are greeted with a note from their butler, a bowl of citrus, and a plate of macarons. Christopher Muther/Globe Staff

Raffles officially opened on Sept. 15 in a glimmering new 35-story glass building at Trinity Place. The smallest rooms are a spacious 400 square feet, and they are best described as quietly luxurious. You wouldn’t know that most of the furniture in the guest rooms was custom-made for the hotel, including bars that resemble leather steamer trunks from the 1940s. The design firm of Stonehill Taylor brought in some Asian influences along with a few very subtle Boston touches. It’s British Colonial Singapore by way of contemporary Newbury Street.

The cumulative effect is a space that feels comfortable and relaxing. The hotel buzzword of the 2020s is “residential,” and Raffles is one of the few hotels that hits the mark. Of course this is the kind of residence I could only dream of (complete with Julia the Butler). Each room also contains a leather writing box with embossed stationery and postcards. The stationary and postcards came home with me, I promise I left the box in the room.

Perhaps the best part of Raffles for those of us who live in Boston is that you don’t need to check into the hotel to experience the atmosphere. In an interview last year, Raffles developer Gary Saunders described the hotel as a “vertical neighborhood, not just a tower.” The concept sounded a bit far-flung at the time, but as each piece of the project opens, it rings true. Beyond the 147 guest rooms and 146 condos, there’s also Amar, a fine dining restaurant from chef George Mendes. Also on the 17th floor is the Long Bar & Terrace, a bar and restaurant that is a worthy successor to the late, great Bristol Lounge at the Four Seasons. Both Amar and the Long Bar have soaring, two-story windows and gorgeous views.

The Long Bar & Terrace at Raffles Boston. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Last month, the Guerlain Spa opened, along with a posh speakeasy called Blind Duck that specializes in seasonal cocktails. Coming soon is an Italian restaurant from Boston chef Jody Adams called La Padrona, and an all-day patisserie called Café Pastel. Both La Padrona and Café Pastel will be on the first floor of the hotel.

The dining area at Amar on the 17th floor of the Raffles hotel in Boston. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

In the multiple times I’ve been to Amar and the Long Bar & Terrace I’ve noticed an interesting mix of international visitors, hotel guests, business bros, celebratory birthday gatherings, first dates, plus the requisite curiosity seekers and looky-loos who want to see what all the fuss is about. It is, as Saunders predicted, a vertical neighborhood, albeit a very expensive one to visit or reside in.

While in the building, I tried to visit as many parts of the glass-enclosed neighborhood as possible, which then required a visit to the hotel’s gym. Thankfully it’s large and well-equipped. There’s also a lap pool with more views of the city.

Generally when I review hotels, I focus strictly on the essentials: mattress comfort, sheet thread count, shower water pressure, along with technology and amenities. Raffles excelled in all of those categories. Its public spaces, including a gorgeous three-story winding staircase, are like art. I went into the hotel with a very critical eye. I put every part of the experience under a microscope looking for flaws, and I came up empty. Is “It’s expensive” a flaw?

A two-queen room at the recently-opened Raffles Back Bay. Joe Thomas

What puts Raffles ahead of its competitors is something less tangible than the Nespresso maker, the pillows, the live orchids, or the bowl of citrus in the rooms. It’s experiential. There’s a natural ease to the place. The level of service works in harmony with the quality of the rooms, which, in turn, makes sampling the food and beverage offerings more enjoyable.

I’d like to say that you can’t put a price on those sorts of experiences, but you obviously can. So the best way to look at Raffles is this: If you’re looking for a luxury hotel in Boston, this is the one I’d recommend. If you’re not looking for one, stop by Raffles sometime and take the elevator up to the Sky Lobby on the 17th floor. Walk around, enjoy the view, and smell the subtly perfumed air. If you feel so inclined, get a cup of coffee at the Long Bar, or a bite to eat at Amar, or maybe not. Not every experience has a dollar sign attached to it in this vertical neighborhood.

Raffles Boston, 40 Trinity Place. 617-351-8888, www.rafflesboston.com

Christopher Muther can be reached at christopher.muther@globe.com. Follow him @Chris_Muther and Instagram @chris_muther.