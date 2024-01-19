Still grieving my son’s death, I find him near when I cook his favorite recipe

“I found a special place to take you for dinner that will remind you of France,” I’d said, hoping to revive that inner childhood enthusiasm I cherished.

I sat at a cafe in Delray Beach, Florida, on a balmy late afternoon, waiting for friends to join me for dinner. As golden sunlight zigzagged through the small outdoor tables, a memory snagged at my heart, entered, and set off my shallow breathing. I thought of Hillel, my son who died nine years ago at age 22, from a drug overdose. We’d had dinner at the same cafe during one of his few visits to see me after my move from Boston, where he grew up.

Advertisement

“Do they have pommes purée?” he asked, referring to the dreamy, whipped potatoes he relished from our family’s summer travels years before.

“I’m pretty sure they do,” I reassured him.

That evening at the cafe, he ordered those whipped potatoes with steak and we shared a Caesar salad, as we used to do. There was a strained silence between us and our conversation was stilted. I didn’t speak to him about his substance use disorder. I didn’t share my concerns and fears. Would he complete the outpatient treatment program? I didn’t ask him questions or discuss what was bothering me. You don’t seem to be yourself, Hillel. It was one of those in-between times when I didn’t know if he was sober.

Caught up in these memories and caressed by the wind’s gentle touch, I looked up and saw a woman I recognized immediately — Anabel, my former bereavement counselor. She was sitting at one of the cafe tables adjacent to mine, talking with two friends. She laughed, the skin around her eyes crinkling and her long blond curls shimmering. Turning her head, she noticed me. Immediately, we both stood up, walked over, and embraced. A long, warm hug. Her counseling had provided a life jacket when I was drowning in grief. We hadn’t met in over four years. “It’s wonderful to see you,” she said, smiling.

Advertisement

Anabel had come to understand that I hold my son close by cooking his favorite foods. The day after I saw her, motivated by our chance encounter, I found myself in the kitchen getting ready to make pommes purée.

Yukon potatoes have a thin, eye-free skin, a beautiful lemon-yellowish flesh, and are well suited to mashing, thanks to a starch content lower than other potatoes. After they boiled, I drained them, leaving the peels on, and put them through a potato ricer, which contains a sheet of small holes to keep the potatoes light and fluffy.

Again, Hillel was on my mind. “Why do you keep the peels on?” he’d always ask when I made the whipped potato dish.

I teach and write about nutrition for a living, and I couldn’t stop myself from telling him about the benefits of potato skins: they are high in fiber — containing almost half the dietary fiber of the potato — with many B vitamins and Vitamin C, as well as minerals such as potassium, iron, and calcium. In my memory, I glance at Hillel; he looks down at his phone.

As my recollections drift, I feel grief’s insistence: Look at me, it says, come stay and sit with the sadness and happiness in your memories.

Advertisement

I continue to make the pommes purée, adding a little bit of cold butter, crème fraîche, and some nonfat milk. This healthy version has a smooth, not sticky, texture. Hillel would have loved this, I think, and wipe away a tear.

“Remember, all love given and received is never lost.” Anabel had written these words on a card after we walked together along the “grieving passage,” and they resonate with me at moments like these. Memories reminding me of the eternal void of grief, but also of hope and love.

Judith Sharlin is a writer and full-time nutrition professor in Boca Raton, Florida. Send comments to connections@globe.com. TELL YOUR STORY. Email your 650-word essay on a relationship to connections@globe.com. Please note: We do not respond to submissions we won’t pursue.