A post-and-beam home gets a new kitchen that shows off its structure

1 Streamlined Shaker cabinets are painted in Benjamin Moore’s Revere Pewter, a neutral shade that reads light and warm thanks to copious sunshine. “They didn’t want bright white or beige,” the designer says.

Enthusiastic cooks with a fairly modern aesthetic, the new owners of this post-and-beam home in Peabody called on McGuire + Co. Kitchen & Bath to remodel the kitchen. The gut renovation included tearing out the floor tiles in favor of wood planks and replacing a pesky peninsula with a center island for better flow. “You had to go around the peninsula, which came off where the fridge is now, to get into the space,” says designer Jenni Jacobs. One thing they didn’t touch? The ceiling. “The beams and posts were tricky to work around, but we were able to keep everything exposed,” Jacobs says.

2 The clients sacrificed the coat closet in the entry to capture space for a pantry next to the refrigerator. “We brought the whole fridge/bar wall forward to create an even plan, but not so far that we lost the detail of the post in the corner between the upper cabinets and floating shelves,” Jacob explains.

3 The couple’s lighting designer friend suggested installing the Kable Lite lighting system from Visual Comfort & Co. between the beams, a more discreet solution than the clunky track lights that were mounted right on the beams before.

4 The upper cabinets and countertop below it function as a bar. “The metal-mesh inserts complement the other flat-black punches around space: the faucet, sconces, and hardware,” Jacobs says. White oak shelves speak to beams, balance the hood, and offer more breathing room than additional cabinets.

5 Elongated subway tiles are stacked for a more modern feel and run right to the window. “Skipping the window casing creates a cleaner aesthetic,” Jacobs says.

6 Jacobs added a quartz drip edge below the fireclay apron-front sink to help prevent water damage to the cabinetry and floor.

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to the Globe Magazine. Follow her on Instagram @StyleCarrot. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.