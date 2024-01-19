Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I’d like to add tubing at Mount Snow in Vermont (“30 Tiny, Perfect Things About Winter in New England,” November 26). There’s a lot of winter activities in the Dover/Wilmington, Vermont, area and it’s closer than a lot of the other Vermont or New Hampshire areas. It can be a day trip. No hotel stay necessary.

posted on bostonglobe.com





Please include that, to a person who prefers the indoors, winter in New England means staying inside and reading, cuddling under a blanket, listening to music, and not dealing with the cold. Or is that four things?

Nancy Deshaies

Advertisement

Yarmouth Port





The drawing of a woman on the single chair at Mad River Glen should have shown her in a helmet. Most skiers have the sense to wear helmets now, and anyone on the fence should be encouraged.

Marcia Peters

Jamaica Plain

Slippery Slope

I really enjoyed Alyssa Giacobbe’s article about upgrades to New England ski resorts (“Thinking Big,” November 26). It was packed with great information and got me excited about hitting the slopes. But as a lifelong French speaker and teacher, my one quibble is the accent in the word “après.” It is supposed to be an accent grave (`), not an accent aigu (´). For French speakers it’s the fingernails-on-the-blackboard equivalent of reading “your” when the writer actually means “you’re.” The word “après” means “after,” and in this context it denotes anything that one might do after skiing, including drinks, food, spa treatments, or nightlife. I am hopeful that “après mon commentaire,” I will no longer see “après” in the Globe Magazine. Mille fois merci.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Melissa Albert

Marblehead





ALL WE NEED NOW IS A LOT OF SNOW!!!!

jmo76

posted on bostonglobe.com

Reel Classics

I laughed when I saw Odie Henderson’s Perspective of favorite Christmas movies, which included Mr. Magoo’s Christmas Carol (“Holiday Movies Are Usually Terrible. These Are Exceptions,” December 3). It’s a yearly holiday tradition to break out the DVD and be entertained by the voices of Jim Backus, Morey Amsterdam, and other great voice actors of their time. I bet Dickens would have loved it, too.

Advertisement

John Sunderland

Bristol, Rhode Island





I agree that most modern Christmas movies are subpar. The key word: modern. Seems to me so many people are afraid to mention the real reason for the season, the birth of Christ, and the true meaning of the season, the gift of peace. Peace within ourselves, our families, and our world. Watch 1947′s The Bishop’s Wife, with Cary Grant, Loretta Young, and David Niven. Funny and inspirational at the same time.

Nancy Spence

Natick





The Shop Around the Corner, Meet Me in St. Louis, White Christmas, A Christmas Story, Last Holiday, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Christmas in Connecticut. Of course, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. There are a lot of good ones.

Edgarde

posted on bostonglobe.com





It’s not perfect, but I have a soft spot for Bill Murray’s Scrooged. Especially the wacky cast of characters around him like David Johansen, Bobcat Goldthwait, Mary Lou Retton, and Carol Kane, among others.

alanstarr2

posted on bostonglobe.com

Money Matters

How can [the Miss Conduct letter writer] thank their in-laws for paying off/paying some of their student loans (“A Debt of Gratitude,” December 3)? By working to create a fulfilling and happy marriage with your spouse, their child.

Advertisement

MyTwoCentss

posted on bostonglobe.com





I think it’s important for them to [write a letter] even if the in-laws aren’t sticklers for thank-you notes. The written expression of appreciation is permanent, if not in itself sufficient; it can be kept and re-read and allows them to take in the level of appreciation in a way that a verbal thank you...on its own does not.

acsd

posted on bostonglobe.com





While two out of our three children have gotten lucky with jobs, and are able to take good care of their families, our third child and her family are struggling. We are lucky in that we are in a position to help them. I am grateful that our son-in-law (and I’d rather think of him just as “our son”) is gracious about accepting help. The whole family (surely “our family”) benefits. My grandson is able to attend a private school that is much better at serving his needs, and both he and our granddaughter are getting the best possible medical and dental care. What better thing could we do with our extra money?

Traceybc93

posted on bostonglobe.com





It’s too late, but never accept money from immediate family. I know it’s a heartwarming question and a heartwarming problem to have, but unless that money is a necessity in your life, you should not be accepting that. It can only complicate a relationship. Most people are super weird about money.

Advertisement

Graf_299

posted on bostonglobe.com





We have no idea what the letter writer’s circumstance is, or what constitutes a “necessity” in someone else’s life. If my in-laws had offered me the chance to get out of debt, I’d have been very happy to take it. Financial stability is good for the couple, good enough to make it worth the remote possibility that someone might get “weird” later.

Effrontery

posted on bostonglobe.com

Off-Track

To be an MBTA rider has become a part-time job and one that we have to pay for—at least some of the time (Bostonians of the Year 2023, “And Still We Ride,” December 17). I have only had my ticket collected once or twice on my commute over the last two months. Many others have shared the same experience. While I am happy to save money, it is maddening to read statements from the T about money issues. My train is packed and when they fail to collect fares they: 1) fail to collect desperately needed funds, and 2) are unable to accurately track ridership levels, which impacts safety issues and other operational considerations.... As Bostonians of the Year, we deserve an improved and transparent MBTA.

celtsguy84

posted on bostonglobe.com





At 75, I don’t feel like walking or biking anymore. Also why would anyone bike or walk in sub-zero temperatures, in the snow, during a rainstorm, or a thunder storm, or late at night. Common sense man, use your car.

Advertisement

Walter Opanasets

Braintree





I’d like to thank Charlie Baker, who spent eight years underfunding the T and kicking problems down the road so I could win (800,000-way tie) this dubious award.

ckungie

posted on bostonglobe.com





Riding the T is some people’s only option and they and we all deserve a better T. “And Still We Ride”—as if it’s a choice. Build a better T now—full stop.

greetingsfrom

posted on bostonglobe.com





The issues with the MBTA are as old as time, and like most riders, regardless of when you started to ride, you forget that the T was historically a service that was ignored and poorly run for decades. The patrons/riders did not/do not want to pay the fares that would be required to “build a better T”—a modern-day system—or suffer the inconveniences of replacing some of the lines....When you see a foreign country with high-speed trains and ultra state-of-the-art transit, you can be sure that [riders] have paid and been highly taxed for those conveniences.

3611rep

posted on bostonglobe.com





After years of wailing and gnashing of teeth by disappointed riders—filthy cars, crammed spaces, late arrivals, disengaged T workers, ... —why is anyone surprised? We have grown to ignore and accept the T.... It is better left to a future Seinfeld episode where George gets hired as the efficiency manager of the MBTA.

Rick1533

posted on bostonglobe.com





If Governor Healey and Phillip Eng can fix the T and finally maintain it properly, they should both be people of the millennium!

liberal to a degree

posted on bostonglobe.com

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Boston Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.



