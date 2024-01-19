Five things to do around Boston, Jan. 22-28

Stationery fans, crafters, and others can explore the world of calligraphy at Trident Booksellers’ Sip & Script event. This 90-minute lesson for beginners is filled with hands-on instruction and live showcases. Attendees under 16 must be accompanied by a ticketed adult. Calligraphy kit included in the price of admission; food and drink available for purchase. 6:30 p.m. Tickets, $65, required at sipandscript.com.

Thursday

Island Time

Discover the rich tapestry of Caribbean influence in Boston at the Institute of Contemporary Art’s Celebrating Caribbean Boston. The event includes a panel of artists hosted by former Boston poet laureate Danielle Legros Georges, a pop-up menu from Fresh Generation, music from DJ KNSZWRTH, and admission to the exhibit “Forecast Form: Art in the Caribbean Diaspora, 1990s-Today.” Galleries are open 5 to 9 p.m. and discussion begins at 7 p.m. Free tickets available at icaboston.org.

Advertisement

Thursday

Bagpipe Bash

Raise a toast to Robert Burns’s poetic legacy during a twist on the traditional Burns supper at Not Your Usual Burns Night at Somerville Theatre’s Crystal Ballroom. Hosted by TikToker Iona MacGowan, the 21-plus event features an EDM dance party with DJ Ramblxr and a traditional ceilidh, with proceeds to benefit conservation efforts at the Burns site in Ayrshire, Scotland. 5:30 p.m. to 11 p.m. Find tickets, from $40, at nhscot.org.

Get Globe Magazine An engaging blend of award-winning narrative journalism, opinion, lifestyle, travel, recipes, and advice. Enter Email Sign Up

Friday

Glass Glow

Through glass sculptures that play with movement and light, Matthew Bajor’s new exhibition “Interference Patterns” at Harvard Ed Portal reflects on his mother’s journey with Alzheimer’s. Enjoy drinks and light snacks at this opening reception with the artist, who will speak about his work and inspirations. Also, try your hand at making art inspired by the exhibit, which will be on view through March 20. 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Free tickets at edportal.harvard.edu.

Saturday to Sunday

Track Meet

Connect with runners at every age and stage at The Boston Run Show at Hynes Convention Center. There will be panels and speeches on topics including accessibility in running and training for an ultramarathon, and appearances from athletes and experts. The expo features over a hundred brands, such as Adidas, Skechers, and New Balance, in addition to a lineup of games, giveaways, and activity sessions. Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Single day (adults $10, free for children) and weekend admission available at thebostonrunshow.com.

Advertisement

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.







