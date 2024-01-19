For sale: Homes in Wareham

LOT SIZE 0.09 acre

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 1

LAST SOLD FOR $395,000 in 2023

PROS This 1935 bungalow with a crushed-seashell driveway sits on a tiny, block-long street in Onset Heights, near a neighborhood association beach (annual membership is $30). From the front porch, step into the open living and dining area with a cathedral ceiling and vinyl plank flooring. The kitchen at right has stone counters, skylight, and a tile backsplash with gold inlays. Off the back hall, the remodeled bathroom features shiplap walls and black-iron fixtures. Nearby, find two bedrooms with vaulted ceilings; French doors in the primary open to a side deck with retractable shade awning and a fenced yard with outdoor shower. Other updates include central air and a newer roof. CONS Laundry is in the basement, which is only accessible from outside.

Linda Buckland, Gibson Sotheby’s International Realty, 508-934-9997, 2shortstreet.com

$774,000

46 PINEHURST DRIVE / WAREHAM

SQUARE FEET 1,329

LOT SIZE 0.35 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $499,000 in 2021

PROS This gut-renovated 1960 Cape is perched on the Wareham River waterfront. Enter past a new bath with shower into an open living area with exposed wood beams. The kitchen area at left has quartz counters, stainless appliances, and a pretty Moroccan-style tile backsplash—plus water views over the stove. On the other side of a whitewashed brick hearth, the living room has a gas fireplace with reclaimed wood mantel. Glass doors open to a sleeping porch, where sliders lead to a deck overlooking the water and a large yard with tree swing and outdoor shower. Upstairs, three bedrooms—two with water views—share a spacious bath with step-in shower, soaking tub, laundry, and towel warmer. CONS Flood insurance required.

Chris Demakis, Demakis Family Real Estate, 508-287-2695, chris@demakis.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.