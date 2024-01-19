Alleged armed career criminal and a woman charged with possession of loaded high-capacity gun in Roxbury

He pleaded not guilty to the charges during his arraignment Friday in Boston Municipal Court-Roxbury. He was ordered held without bail, pending a dangerousness hearing, court records show.

Tony Evans, 33, of Boston, was arrested on charges of being an armed career criminal, unlawful possession of a high-capacity firearm, high capacity feeding device, and possession with intent to distribute class D drugs, police said in a statement.

An alleged armed career criminal and a woman are facing charges after police allegedly found them in possession of a loaded high-capacity gun while executing search warrants in Roxbury Thursday afternoon, Boston police said.

Evans is due back in court on Jan. 25.

The woman, 35, will be summoned to court to face the same charges, but not the armed career criminal offense, according to the statement. She was not identified because she has not yet been charged.

The two were apprehended as part of a joint investigation by the department’s drug control unit and the FBI Boston Metro Gang Unit, police said.

Investigators arrived shortly after 2:30 p.m. to execute warrants to search Evans, the woman and a residence in Roxbury, the statement said.

The two were getting into a vehicle on Hammond Street when officers approached them. They were removed from the vehicle when officers allegedly “observed in plain view a loaded High-Capacity Taurus TH40C firearm,” police said.

Officers then searched the home and allegedly found 17 plastic bags containing marijuana weighing 2.4 pounds, and cash, according to the statement.

