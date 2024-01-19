A finch finds freedom in Norfolk; Police seize fleet of recreational vehicles in Wareham

A family in Norfolk accidentally letan unexpected guest into their home when they opened their mudroom door and a finch that had been hiding in a wreath on the door flew inside. The songbird ended up flying into a hole in the mudroom’s wall but then couldn’t get out. On the night of Jan. 8, Norfolk Animal Control Officer Hilary Cohen got the call to help rescue the trapped bird and shared the experience on Facebook . “Usually most situations like these the recommendation is open the door or window, and kindly persuade the animal that the outdoors is the place to be,” she wrote. “Well this fiery, red headed finch decided he wanted nothing to do with common sense ... He decided to play hide and seek, evade the homeowners and ducked into the hole, which turned out to be a 2-inch gap between the house wall and the cubby. He tumbled down a few feet and there he stayed. Without enough room for him to open his wings to take flight he was a sitting duck.” The homeowner ultimately decided to cut an opening into the wall, and Cohen was able to retrieve the bird, which was “not moving at all.” Cohen placed the finch, which had been trapped in the wall for more than 36 hours, in a container, and kept it overnight so it could eat and drink before being released. On Jan. 11, the little bird was set free at the property owner’s house, having hopefully learned to remain outside where it belongs.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

NOT WHAT IT APPEARS

At 2:45 p.m. Dec. 4, Bridgewater police received a 911 call from a person on Curve Street who thought someone might be trying to take their vehicle, and was watching the seemingly sketchy activity unfold on a Ring security camera. Police were sent to check, and the responding officer reported that it was a matter of mistaken identity — in the case of both the individual and the vehicle caught on camera. The would-be thief was, in fact, merely an “Amazon delivery driver in his own vehicle.”

A month later, police in Bridgewater answered another call from a concerned citizen that turned out to be nothing to worry about. At 11:40 a.m. Jan. 4, police were tipped off that someone was spray-painting the Downtown Ministorage building. The officer who responded reported there were no signs of vandalism. Indeed, the manager of the facility was actually “cleaning the windows.”

HOT WHEELS

On Dec. 27, Wareham police teamed up with the Wareham Department of Natural Resources and Massachusetts Environmental Police to serve a search warrant at a residence in town and ended up seizing 14 “recreational vehicles” (meaning ATVs and dirt bikes) that were believed to be stolen. Two of the vehicles were identified as being stolen from Fall River and New Haven, Conn., and have been returned to the rightful owners. Police are looking to return the rest. Police listed the following 12 vehicles on Facebook in the hopes of tracking down their owners: a 2014 Honda TRX450R; 2005 Honda TRX450R; 1997 Yamaha CW50 Zuma; 2003 Honda CR250R; 2003 Suzuki LTR450; 2000 Honda CR125R; 2007 Honda TRX450ER; 2004 Honda TRX450R; 2018 Yamaha YZ65; 2001 Suzuki JR80; 2007 Kawasaki KLX110, and a 2001 Suzuki LT80. If you think one of these could belong to you, contact Detective Lieutenant Michael Smith at mfs@warehampolice.com or the department’s criminal investigation division at 508-295-1206.

CHRISTMAS IN JANUARY?

Someone lost a present in Bridgewater on Christmas Day. Was it you? Police said a wrapped gift fell off the roof of a vehicle in front of the police station at approximately 10 a.m. Police didn’t offer any other details about what the parcel looked like, but if you’re missing a gift and you think it could be yours, contact the Bridgewater Police Department at 508-697-6118 ext. 0.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.