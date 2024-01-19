Complaint asks state watchdog to probe Boston police captain, internal affairs process after new video surfaces

Now, two civil rights attorneys who are suing the city on behalf of a group of protesters have filed a complaint with a statewide police watchdog, urging it to investigate Danilecki and “systemic problems” in the way the Boston Police Department’s internal affairs unit handles complaints of misconduct.

The controversial captain, who received a three-day suspension last year for inappropriately seizing the sign and for two unrelated citizen complaints, said during a November deposition that the person holding the sign “wasn’t a protester ... it was a looter.”

Boston Police Captain John Danilecki acknowledged he was “wrong” to rip apart a man’s sign after a 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration, but said it happened during a confrontation with a group of youths who were looting a store in Downtown Crossing, according to a transcript of statements he made under oath.

The complaint, filed in December with the Massachusetts Peace Officer Standards and Training, or POST, Commission, alleges that street camera surveillance discredits Danilecki’s version of events.

Video clips of the moments leading up to the June 1, 2020, confrontation, and attached to the complaint, show a small group of people casually walking past stores on Washington Street. They pause briefly in front of a boarded-up storefront to take a photo in front of a Haitian flag poster then are waved along by officers on bicycles.

Soon afterward, Danilecki is captured on a cellphone video, which went viral on social media, grabbing a sign from one of the group and ripping it in half.

The video appears to support witnesses’ statements that the man was not among the people who were involved in looting and vandalism that night, according to the lawyers.

Attorney Greg Henning, who represents Danilecki, said the POST Commission notified Danilecki of the complaint and gave him an opportunity to respond. Henning declined to comment on the complaint, saying he would rely on prior statements, in which he has said Danilecki has cooperated fully with all investigations and has had a long, decorated career with the department.

The Boston Police Department declined to comment on the complaint, according to a department spokesperson.

“Danilecki might be the poster child of what’s wrong with Boston’s internal affairs process,” attorney Mark Loevy-Reyes, who filed the POST Commission complaint along with Howard Friedman, said in a recent interview. He said the current system just “looks to exonerate” officers, and “what we’re trying to do is have internal affairs investigators not just accept the officer’s story about what happened.”

Danilecki is not a defendant in the ongoing suit that the attorneys are involved in, which alleges three other officers used excessive force on the night of May 31, 2020, against people who were protesting the murder of George Floyd. The man whose sign was ripped apart is not a party to the suit. Danilecki was required to give a deposition in the case at the request of the plaintiffs’ lawyers because as the supervisor of the bicycle unit he was overseeing some of the officers who were assigned to the protests that night. The lawyers allege in their POST Commission complaint that the video obtained through public records requests filed by the ACLU of Massachusetts shows Danilecki lied to internal affairs investigators and during his deposition.

The commission, which has the authority to investigate and decertify officers, said it could not confirm whether there’s an investigation.

Danilecki has been on the force for more than three decades and has received the department’s Medal of Honor twice. But he also has faced at least nine allegations of excessive force — though none have been sustained — and has been nicknamed “Pepper Jack” by protesters, who have accused him of unnecessarily using pepper spray during demonstrations.

In October, Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox resolved three internal affairs cases against Danilecki by imposing a three-day suspension. He found Danilecki exercised unreasonable judgment by seizing the sign during the 2020 Black Lives Matter demonstration. In the other two incidents, both from 2019, Cox faulted Danilecki for failing to file reports: once after using force against a protester during a “Straight Pride” parade and once after a confrontation with a Dorchester man.

Danilecki told internal affairs investigators that on June 1, 2020, he seized the sign from a young man who was part of a group that was looting a shoe store near E.B. Horn Jewelers on Washington Street around 12:30 a.m., according to an internal affairs report.

During the deposition, Danilecki said that as looters fled a Foot Locker store, “we were overwhelmed. There were too many. We were just trying to stop them from taking more.” He said when he caught up to one youth, he was frustrated and hurting from “fighting people for 12 hours,” then tore up the youth’s sign believing it had been stolen from the store.

However, the surveillance footage seems to bolster a different account of the incident given to internal affairs by a woman who said she was one of the people walking in a group with the man whose sign Danilecki ripped. She told investigators that they were not looters, and had stopped to take pictures by a Haitian flag poster on a boarded-up storefront when officers on bicycles “swarmed” them, according to an internal affairs report. She said Danilecki ripped up the sign shortly after that.

The POST Commission complaint says the Police Department “failed to properly investigate” Danilecki’s assertion that he seized the sign from a looter, “choosing instead to accept the word of a police captain.”

The complaint also urged the commission to review the department’s investigation of an excessive force complaint filed against Danilecki by a Dorchester man in 2019.

Cox sent that case back to internal affairs investigators for further investigation several years after they initially found Danilecki used excessive force against the Dorchester man, David Nave, and later lied. In October, after internal affairs reversed its earlier findings, Cox found Danilecki did not use excessive force but neglected to follow a rule requiring him to file an incident report about his encounter with Nave.

The complaint filed with the POST Commission said the Police Department’s handling of internal affairs complaints concerning Danilecki reflects “serious problems” and should be investigated by the watchdog.

Friedman, a longtime civil rights lawyer said the department needs to take a more even-handed approach to citizen complaints against officers.

“It seems as if their goal is to credit the officers and discredit the civilians,” he said.

Sean Cotter can be reached at sean.cotter@globe.com. Follow him @cotterreporter.