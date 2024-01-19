3 middle schoolers in Yarmouth taken to hospital after eating candy bar

Three students at Dennis-Yarmouth Middle School were taken to a hospital Thursday after sharing a chocolate bar, officials said.
The students were taken to Cape Cod Hospital for medical evaluation after eating parts of a chocolate bar on the bus to school, police said in a statement.
Shortly after 9 a.m., a student in the nurse’s office “was experiencing a reaction to an unknown substance they had consumed,” police said.
“Upon further investigation, it was discovered that two other students had also consumed the same item but were not showing any symptoms at that time,” police said.
All three students were taken to the hospital and their parents were notified.
Police in Yarmouth said they were investigating the incident. Officials at the Dennis-Yarmouth School District did not respond to requests for comment.
Officials declined to comment further and said there would be no more information about the incident.
