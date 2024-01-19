How to dress to run outdoors in the cold

And dressing too warm for a run in the cold can be an issue, too. So what do you wear?

Whether you’re new to running or a seasoned marathoner, you know that shorts won’t cut it for outdoor runs when the temperatures are freezing.

Running at 40 to 50 degrees (4 to 10 celsius)

The temperatures are cool but wind or lots of sun can make it feel a little cooler or warmer than they actually are.

For overcast skies and a breeze, grab a lightweight long sleeve technical shirt. Technical shirts (or tech shirts) are breathable and will wick sweat away from your skin. They’re a lot more comfortable than running in a normal cotton shirt and are a runner’s best friend year-round.

In these temperatures, many will still feel comfortable in shorts but for those who get cold easily, 7/8 tights may be a more comfortable option.

If it’s sunny and there’s little to no wind, it’s going to feel hot outside. In this case, shorts with either a short sleeve or light-weight long sleeve tech shirt are the way to go.

Running at 30 to 40 degrees (-1 to 4 celsius)

Grab a long sleeve tech shirt for this temperature range. Some runners will still be comfortable in shorts but tights will provide a little more warmth.

If it’s breezy and there’s no sun, consider a headband to cover your ears. You likely won’t need gloves yet but you can always stuff them in your pockets just in case.

Running at 20 to 30 degrees (-6 to -1 celsius)

This is really a good temperature for running hard outside. The running will keep you warm, the cool air will cool you off, and it’s not so cold that you need to bundle up.

Layering a short sleeve technical shirt over a long sleeve technical shirt should keep you comfortable. It’s also easy to take the short sleeve layer off if you get too warm or the temperature shifts during your run. Another smart way to layer for this temperature is a short sleeve tech shirt under a light breathable jacket.

Some people will still be able to get away with shorts. (You shorts runners know who you are.) But, for the rest of us, tights or baggier technical pants are good options.

Again, some people might want to grab a headband for their ears. And you can still stuff gloves in your pockets, just in case.

Running at 10 to 20 degrees (-12 to -6 celsius)

It may seem really, really cold outside. But layering is the key to comfort and certain materials will keep you warmer than others. For example, long sleeve technical shirts are great but they’re extremely breathable. When it gets this cold, you don’t want to lose too much heat. Switching to a long sleeve base layer made of merino wool adds warmth without adding additional layers.

So grab a warm, long sleeve base layer. Make your second layer a jacket or sweater that wicks sweat. Tights may feel colder in this weather so if you opt for a baggier technical pants material — think joggers — your legs will probably be more comfortable. You will also want to add socks that fully cover your ankles and maybe even end mid-shin.

Cover your ears with a headband or beanie. And consider adding a Buff or other brand of neck gaiter. Having this wicking fabric around your neck can be very helpful for wiping your nose (it will be runny — sorry) and for covering your nose and mouth if you happen to be running against the wind.

Running at 10 degrees or colder (-12 celsius or less)

Congratulations! You are really dedicated to your cold-weather running. To stay comfortable in these extreme cold temps, you need to be smart about the materials you’re wearing. Grab your merino wool and get ready to really layer up for winter running.

For your body, start with a base layer. You will want something that’s very warm, sweat wicking, and breathable. Merino wool is excellent for this. Next, insulate with another layer: A vest could work well but a sweater or jacket will work, too. The last layer you will want is a protective outer layer. Something water resistant or weather proof will be sure to keep you toasty.

For your legs, fleece lined pants will be a very warm and excellent option. Not everyone likes to run in fleece though (due to sweat and movement issues), so another option is layering tights under baggier technical pants.

For feet, grab your high-topped socks to keep those ankles from touching the cold. These socks will ideally overlap with your tights. Go for the warm socks when it’s this cold (merino wool or something else that will provide more warmth for your feet).

Gloves will be needed, too. There are a variety of glove options but a dual-layer system is the best. You can either layer thin gloves under mittens or purchase gloves that convert into mittens.

You will also need to cover your head and your neck. A buff is a great neck layer and can be adjusted to hug and cover more of your face. A hat that covers your whole head and your ears is also great. Some may even look into running in a balaclava, which checks all the boxes for neck and head warmth but doesn’t give you a lot of options for adjustment if the weather changes mid-run.

What about shoes?

Firmer running shoes will feel harder in cold weather (20 degrees fahrenheit or below). And cushioned shoes will actually firm up a little. If you’re doing a longer run, a cushioned pair of trainers will give your feet and knees a more comfortable running experience.

If it happens to be icy out, you need traction on your feet. Yaktrax or microspike attachments are a decent option because you can use them on multiple pairs of shoes. But if you have a pair of shoes you don’t mind dedicating to icy running, you can always just drill screws into the bottom.

If there’s no ice but there’s snow on the ground, trail running shoes are good options, too. The deeper tread will help your feet grab and stick rather than slipping.

Be safe out there

Before going outdoors in any extreme weather, it’s best to check for the latest weather alerts or warnings for your area. For New England, check the Globe’s severe weather tracker here.

You can also receive National Weather Service alerts on your cellphone — for iPhone users, be sure “Emergency Alerts” and “Public Safety Alerts” are turned on under settings and notifications. For Android users, go under settings, then Apps and Notifications and turn on “Allow Alerts.”





Leah Becerra can be reached at leah.becerra@globe.com. Follow her @LeahBecerra.