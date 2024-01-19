Woman killed after being struck by a vehicle in Revere

A woman died Friday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in Revere, officials said.
The woman, who was not identified, was on Oak Island Street just before noon when she was hit, said David Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.
She was taken to CHA Everett Hospital and was pronounced dead, Procopio wrote in an email. No arrests have been made, and the driver remained on the scene.
Police are investigating and will release more information, Procopio said.
