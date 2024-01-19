75-year-old man dies in Lakeville four-vehicle crash, police say

A 75-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lakeville, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.
Officers arrived to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Elliot Farm to find a four-vehicle crash and at least one person suffering from serious injuries, Police Chief Matthew Perkins said in a statement.
Main Street remains closed in the area of the crash, Perkins said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police and Lakeville Police, according to Cruz.
No further information was immediately available late Friday night.
