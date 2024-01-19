75-year-old man dies in Lakeville four-vehicle crash, police say

A 75-year-old man was killed in a four-vehicle crash Friday evening in Lakeville, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz announced.

Officers arrived to the scene around 5:30 p.m. on Main Street in the area of Elliot Farm to find a four-vehicle crash and at least one person suffering from serious injuries, Police Chief Matthew Perkins said in a statement.

Main Street remains closed in the area of the crash, Perkins said.