Former Providence police chief Hugh Clements is in the national spotlight

Garland and Clements held a press conference to discuss the department’s 575-page report, which the plainspoken Clements managed to sum up in just a few words.

Clements is now the director of the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) for the Justice Department, and he played a major role in the agency’s scathing review of law enforcement’s response to the 2022 mass school shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children and two teachers dead.

If you were watching cable news on Thursday afternoon, there’s a good chance you saw a familiar face on your screen standing alongside Attorney General Merrick Garland: former Providence police chief Hugh Clements.

”The response was a failure of leadership,” Clements said.

The report states that “officers on scene should have recognized the incident as an active shooter scenario and moved and pushed forward immediately and continuously toward the threat until the room was entered, and the threat was eliminated. That did not occur.”

Instead, there was a 77-minute gap between when police officers arrived on the scene and the shooter, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, was killed, the review found.

The report stops short of recommending that anyone in law enforcement be charged in connection with the critical failures that day, although the local district attorney is still reviewing the incident, according to CNN.

You can find a link to the full report here, and watch a video of Thursday’s press conference here.

