Judge to hear motion to dismiss Harvard morgue case

In a shocking case, federal prosecutors alleged last June that Cedric Lodge, 55, the former manager of the Harvard Medical School morgue, and others were engaged in a multistate conspiracy over several years to steal and sell body parts from donated cadavers that were supposed to be cremated. At times, Lodge allowed buyers to visit the morgue to choose which body parts they wanted, according to the criminal indictments.

A judge will hear arguments today over whether Harvard University should be immune from civil lawsuits related to allegations that its former morgue manager trafficked human remains donated to the university for medical research.

The scandal led to charges against seven people, has spawned 11 lawsuits against Harvard from relatives of people who donated their bodies to the school’s anatomical gift program, and has raised broader concerns about oversight of programs that take donations of bodies for medical research.

On Friday afternoon, Suffolk County Superior Court Judge Kenneth Salinger will hear arguments over whether the case should be dismissed based on Harvard’s claim of immunity, though he is not expected to render an immediate decision.

Attorneys for Harvard in November filed a motion to dismiss nine of the lawsuits, arguing that the school is immune from liability under the state’s decades-old anatomical gift law, which they assert protects institutions if they are acting in “good faith.” The school maintains that the medical school is not liable because it “did not employ Lodge to steal and sell body parts and his conduct could not conceivably be alleged to benefit Harvard.”

“Harvard recognizes the anger and uncertainty of those who fear that their loved ones’ remains were among those Lodge allegedly stole,” Harvard attorneys wrote in its motion to dismiss the lawsuits, filed in Suffolk County Superior Court. “But any liability that attaches to Lodge for his alleged criminal activity attaches to him alone.”

In a statement last June, the deans of Harvard’s faculty of medicine and medical education referred to the alleged crimes as “an abhorrent betrayal,” and said investigators believed that Lodge acted without the knowledge or cooperation of anyone else at the university. Lodge was terminated from his job at Harvard last May.

Besides tarnishing Harvard’s reputation, the case has raised wider questions about whether donors can trust anatomical gift programs. Most medical schools have such programs, which are used to advance medical research and train future physicians. State and federal laws govern the process of gaining consent and how the bodies are obtained, handled, and disposed of. But in most places, no agency performs inspections to make sure proper processes are in place, and medical schools are left to self-police.

The plaintiffs have argued in court documents that Harvard exhibited “at best, willfully blind indifference” in its oversight of the morgue and body-donation program.

According to federal indictments, the alleged conspiracy ran from about 2018 until at least August 2022. A wide array of body parts, as well as the corpses of two stillborn babies, were stolen before their scheduled cremations. Lodge allegedly took some of the stolen remains to his home in New Hampshire, where he and his wife sold them to others across state lines, prosecutors allege.

A panel of outside experts who reviewed Harvard’s body donation program after the criminal charges found significant shortcomings in the morgue’s process for handling donated bodies, and recommended the school tighten security and do more through background checks. Over the past eight years, the program has received an average of 95 donations each year, according to the panel’s 24-page report, which was released in December.

“The master is ultimately responsible for the sins of the servant,” said Douglas Snook, a lawyer who represents relatives of four people who donated their bodies to Harvard. “Of course Harvard didn’t hire [Lodge] to sell body parts, but they were in charge of vetting him and overseeing him on a continuing basis. They didn’t know that it wasn’t going on for years?”

Staff reporter Felice J. Freyer contributed to this story.





