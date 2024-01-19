Harvard launches new efforts to combat antisemitism and Islamophobia

Jewish students and alumni have said they are concerned about rising antisemitism on campus, and Muslim and Arab students have said that they have experienced harassment and discrimination in recent months.

The formation of the taskforces announced by interim President Alan Garber follow months of turbulence at Harvard since the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

Harvard University’s interim president on Friday announced the creation of two taskforces to combat hate on the Ivy League campus. One will focus on antisemitism while the other looks at Islamophobia and anti-Arab bias.

“Among the repercussions of conflict in the Middle East have been the loss of family and friends among many members of our community, as well as feelings of uncertainty, abandonment, mistrust, and fear,” Garber wrote in an email to the Harvard community. “Reports of antisemitic and Islamophobic acts on our campus have grown, and the sense of belonging among these groups has been undermined. We need to understand why and how that is happening — and what more we might do to prevent it.”

Some Jewish students have pointed to what they see as growing anti-Israel sentiment and antisemitism among peers, including on anonymous social media platforms and during rallies and demonstrations where participants chant slogans such as “globalize the intifada” and “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.” Some hear those phrases as incitements to violence against Jews, while activists say they are calls for liberation.

Several Harvard graduate and law students filed a federal lawsuit against the university earlier this month, accusing the administration of failing to protect Jewish students from antisemitic harassment on campus, which the suit describes as “severe and pervasive.”

“Antisemitism at Harvard did not suddenly appear October 7 — it was always there,” Shabbos Kestenbaum, a Harvard graduate student and the only named plaintiff in the suit said in a recent interview. “I think the noticeable change post October 7 was that it just became much more of a constant. It became almost impossible for Jewish students and really, for any student, to ignore.”

In October, former Harvard president Claudine Gay acknowledged that the university “has done too little to confront” antisemitism, and convened a group of advisors to help the university combat the hate. The antisemitism taskforce will replace the advisory group, which saw a key member resign after Gay’s disastrous testimony before a congressional committee last month.

The US Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights in November opened an investigation into antisemitism at Harvard. The

The new taskforce will be co-chaired by Derek Penslar, Harvard professor of Jewish History, and Raffaella Sadun, professor of business administration at Harvard Business School.

Muslim and Arab students have said that they have experienced harassment campaigns from groups aiming to suppress pro-Palestinian activism since Oct. 7. One conservative group, for example, sent billboard trucks to Harvard Square, and in some cases to students’ hometowns, with photos and names of pro-Palestinian students under the headline, “Harvard’s Leading Antisemites.” Several students lost job offers for expressing pro-Palestinian views.

Several Muslim students told the Globe earlier this month that the university has done little to help students impacted by doxxing efforts.

The task force to combat Islamophobia and Anti-Arab Bias will be co-chaired by Wafaie Fawzi, professor of nutrition, epidemiology, and global health at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, and Asim Ijaz Khwaja, professor of international finance and development at the Kennedy School.

Garber said that he has requested that the work of the task forces “be completed as soon as is feasible, and I will share reports and recommendations in due course.”

Garber became interim president on Jan. 2 following Gay’s resignation after her brief term was derailed by controversies stemming from the Israel-Hamas war, campus antisemitism, and allegations of plagiarism in her scholarly works.

Since Oct. 7, Gay had pinballed from one controversy to another, never managing to fully resolve the last before the next arose.

It began with withering criticism that her initial statement about the Hamas-led attack on Israel was late and weak, and then escalated with allegations that she was too slow to respond to reports of resurgent campus antisemitism. Public pressure for her ouster intensified after she gave legalistic answers during a Dec. 5 congressional hearing to questions about whether calls for the genocide of Jews would violate Harvard’s rules.

Finally, allegations emerged in December that she had committed plagiarism in some of her scholarly works. Harvard has publicly acknowledged instances of “inadequate citation” and “duplicative language” in two of Gay’s peer-reviewed journal articles and in her PhD dissertation, completed in Harvard’s government department in 1997.

The Globe previously reported that on Dec. 20, Gay had sent Harvard’s top oversight board a plan for the spring semester. She intended to focus on combating antisemitism and Islamophobia, and on restoring calm to the campus.

