Hiker, 37, dies in White Mountains of N.H. amid high winds, frigid temperatures

“Roma was an experienced and well-known hiker who hiked extensively throughout New Hampshire’s White Mountains and beyond,” said the agency.

In a statement , the New Hampshire Fish and Game agency identified the deceased hiker as Christopher Roma, of Thornton, N.H.

A 37-year-old, experienced hiker died this week in New Hampshire’s White Mountains after becoming trapped overnight Tuesday in an area beset with high winds, single-digit temperatures, and snow, officials said.

Concerned acquaintances called 911 around 10:20 p.m. Tuesday to alert authorities that Roma was in distress and likely near Mount Bond in Lincoln, the statement said.

The friends had spoken to Roma by cell phone when he was believed to be in the area of Mount Bond and headed toward Bondcliff, according to Fish and Game.

Eventually Roma called 911 and cell phone coordinates placed him between Mount Bond and Mount Guyot, officials said. Roma said he was “very cold” before the call was disconnected, Fish and Game said.

The agency commenced a rescue effort along with the Pemi Valley Search and Rescue Team and Mountain Rescue Service, with the first rescuers making their way toward Roma around 2 a.m. Wednesday, the statement said.

“The rescue effort was slowed as the responders had to trudge through waist-deep snow, and once the rescuers were exposed above tree line they faced heavy winds and blowing snow,” the statement said.

Fish and Game said authorities sought help from the New Hampshire Army National Guard, which repeatedly attempted helicopter rescues.

“Throughout the day the New Hampshire Army National Guard flew three separate flights to the Lincoln area but could never get near Mount Guyot due to low clouds and poor visibility,” the statement said.

A Mountain Rescue Service Team reached Roma at 5 p.m. Wednesday, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. Rescuers came off the mountain with plans for a morning extraction Thursday, officials said.

Teams departed before daybreak Thursday, the statement said, from Zealand Road to reach a different access point to the Mount Guyot area.

“The New Hampshire Army National Guard would depart Concord at sunrise to attempt an aerial recovery,” the statement said. “Weather conditions included temperatures in the single digits and there was still considerable wind in the area.”

However, the cloud ceiling had also lifted somewhat overnight, allowing the Guard helicopter to land on Mount Guyot and recover Roma’s body around 8:30 a.m., according to the statement.

“The aerial recovery saved what would have been an arduous carry out for the 15 Conservation Officers and over 30 volunteers who had responded and were on the trail,” the statement said.

Fish and Game reminded hikers to wear proper attire on the trails.

“As a reminder to outdoor enthusiasts, winter conditions have arrived in the mountains of New Hampshire,” the statement said. “Proper attire including traction devices and snow shoes are recommended. For safe hiking tips and a list of essential gear, visit hikesafe.com.”





















Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.