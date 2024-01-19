Advocates for the homeless prepare for dangerously cold weather

Smith said outreach workers will be warning people about the bitterly cold temperatures expected this weekend.

“We haven’t seen any increase in severe cold injuries this week, although we’re worried about what’s going to happen this weekend where it’s going to be colder than it has been so far this year,” Dr. Peter Smith, medical director of Boston Health Care for the Homeless Program, said Friday. “Shelters are definitely quite crowded now.”

Advocates for the unhoused are preparing for the dangerously cold weather expected to descend on Greater Boston this weekend, vowing to provide shelter for anyone who seeks it and to help those who choose to stay outside.

Saturday night into Sunday morning could see lows in the single digits, with sub-zero wind chill temperatures, according to the Nation Weather Service.

“Not everybody knows that there’s a cold snap coming this weekend ... so we are talking to our patients about the cold, and the risks,” Smith said. “We’re coming up with safety plans with patients, handing out handwarmers and gloves and coordinating with our partners and other agencies.”

Smith said many people will be looking to get out of the frigid temperatures and into shelters, but not all.

“There are definitely a lot of people who are more willing to come in and are looking to get out of the cold,” he said. But “that’s not 100 percent of people. And for those [who choose to stay outside], we just talk about the risks and come up with a safety plan in case they change their mind and want to come in.”

Pine Street Inn spokeswoman Barbara V. Trevisan said the organization has confronted many Boston cold snaps and is prepared to care for anyone who wants to get out of the cold.

“Our shelters are open around the clock,” she said. “We don’t turn anyone away in this weather....We anticipate this.”

Trevisan said the nonprofit has seen an increase in the number of unhoused people seeking help as a consequence of the influx of migrants to the region and the affordable housing crisis in Greater Boston and the state.

“We do have higher numbers so far this winter,” she said.

In response to the demand for shelter and the impending cold, Pine Street is working to expand the number of people it can safely accept at its facilities.

“We are continuing to make accommodations, adding mats and cots to a lot of our public spaces when we’ve run out of shelter beds‚” she said.

Meanwhile, she said, outreach teams are also working around the clock “trying to engage with individuals to try and get them come inside. Or at least have them come and sit in the van for while, have something to drink, giving extra blankets. Just checking on people.”

In Cambridge, the city’s warming center in the basement of the Cambridge Senior Center on Massachusetts Avenue is open for unhoused community members to warm themselves or spend the night, city spokesman Jeremy Warnick wrote in an e-mail.

The First Step Outreach Team will provide rides to shelters or assist those who choose to remain outside, according to Warnick.





