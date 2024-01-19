Hot tub at N.H. resort possible source of Legionnaires’ disease reported last month

“At this point in the investigation, the Department believes the hot tub may have been the source of Legionella exposure for the two individuals with Legionnaires’ disease identified in December, since both individuals were exposed to the hot tub,” officials said.

Initial testing found the bacteria that causes the severe form of pneumonia in a hot tub at the Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

A hot tub at a resort in Whitefield, N.H. may have been the source of a Legionnaires’ disease exposure that resulted in the death of a guest from Massachusetts and sickened another guest from Rhode Island, New Hampshire health officials said Friday.

Officials said there have been no confirmed additional cases of Legionnaires’ disease linked to the investigation. Initial testing has not detected Legionella in the resort’s water system, nor have officials detected “any other” possible sources of ongoing exposure.

“The department continues to work with the Mountain View Grand Resort ... to address the findings from this investigation and ensure the health and safety of staff and guests,” the officials said.

Officials have not identified the Massachusetts resident who died.

The resort said Friday that tests “detected a trace level of Legionella bacteria in the property’s hot tub filter.”

“It is unclear at this time, and may never be known, if the trace amounts of Legionella were of the same bacterium that led to the illness of two former guests,” the resort said. “The indoor hot tub, when operational, was a self-contained system and the trace amount of Legionella was isolated from the rest of the property.”

Out of an abundance of caution, the resort said, it “immediately drained, closed, and eliminated the hot tub and there are no plans to re-open it. Mountain View will continue to work closely with the DPHS to ensure the health and safety of our guests.”

Health officials urged anyone with concerns to contact their primary care provider.

In late December, New Hampshire officials issued an alert that a Massachusetts resident had died and a person from Rhode Island had been hospitalized after being recently diagnosed with Legionnaires’ disease. Both had visited the resort in the fall.

They asked health care providers to consider Legionnaires’ infection as a possible cause in cases of pneumonia contracted in non-medical settings and to ask patients if they have traveled, including local excursions, in the 14 days before their symptoms began.

“Legionnaires’ disease is a pneumonia characterized by fever, cough, shortness of breath, muscle aches, headaches, and pulmonary infiltrates consistent with pneumonia,” officials said. “Illness often is severe enough to require hospitalization and has an [up] to 10% fatality rate.”

The resort said earlier this month that it was “fiercely committed to the well-being of all those who walk through the door,” and that management was working with state health officials “to determine if the two individuals were affected as a result of visiting the property” in the fall.

“We are continuing to follow our stringent and consistent protocols to ensure the utmost health and safety of our guests and employees while we await test results recently conducted to confirm the potential source,” the resort said.

The two cases marked the second cluster of Legionnaires’ infections reported in New Hampshire in less than a year.

In March, health officials said they had linked a pair of campgrounds in Meredith, N.H., to a Legionnaires’ outbreak that infected five people between fall 2021 and January 2023. All five were hospitalized and all had stayed at the Meredith Woods and Clearwater Campground complex before getting sick, officials said. They all recovered.

The bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease are frequently found in water and soil, and people are typically infected when water containing the bacteria becomes an aerosol and is inhaled, public health officials said.

Most infections occur randomly but some outbreaks are associated with communal water supplies in large facilities such as hotels, apartment buildings, and hospitals, officials said.

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him @jeremycfox.