Keeping your cell phone functioning during New England’s harsh winters

According to Apple, iPhones should be kept in temperatures ranging from 32 degrees to 95 degrees. The same applies to Android phones. That’s because their lithium-ion batteries don’t react well to the cold. Outside of the recommended temperature range, a device could lose its battery charge more quickly, experience touchscreen and button problems, or not charge at all.

And when severe weather strikes, a cellphone can be a lifeline for someone stranded in a snowstorm, stuck in a snowbank, or injured outside in the frigid cold. So keeping our phones operational is critical, especially during extreme weather conditions.

One convenience we can’t function without is our cellphone.

Advertisement

Tips to keep your phone working properly in the cold

• Keep your phone fully charged – Charge your phone more often during the winter than you normally would.

• Check your phone battery – As a lithium-ion battery ages, the charge it’s capable of holding will decrease, and it won’t perform in the cold as well as a new battery.

Your phone’s performance in winter conditions depends largely on the health of the battery. You can check your iPhone’s battery performance under “Settings” and then “Battery.” For Android users, go under “Settings” then “Battery” and “Battery Usage.”

• Shield your phone from the cold – Keep the phone in a bag or purse, or keep the device in a coat pocket since your body heat will help keep the device in its operating temperature range. Any layers between the phone and the cold will help keep it warm enough to function, experts said.

You can also try using an insulated, thermal protection phone case.

• Turn it off – Turning off your phone is a good idea if you’re planning to spend an extended amount of time outside.

• Keep your phone with you – Don’t leave the phone in your car overnight or for long periods of time.

Advertisement

• Turn off draining features – Consider turning off battery-draining features you might not need, such as Bluetooth or Wi-Fi. Hoarding battery power helps ensure you’ll be able to call for help if you’re stranded.

When your phone shuts down in the cold

If your phone shuts off because it’s too cold, warm it up indoors before powering it back on and the lithium ions should start flowing again. Experts advise against using appliances like blow dryers or ovens to heat up your phone.

The key is to wait until the cellphone warms up again.

“If it shuts down due to cold weather, the impact on your phone is only temporary,” said Bryan Veldboom of BatteriesPlus. However, “permanent damage can occur if you attempt to charge your phone at freezing temperatures.”

He said charging at sub-freezing temperatures causes a buildup of lithium on the battery’s anode that’s known as “lithium plating.” That accumulation can permanently degrade your battery capacity.

Perhaps one of the best things to remember is to always have a backup power source handy in case of emergencies – several portable chargers are good because you never know how long you could be outdoors in the cold.

Marianne Mizera can be reached at marianne.mizera@globe.com. Follow her @MareMizera.