Environmental advocates take another run at a statewide plastic bag ban

The latest version would ban single-use plastic bags at retail establishments and only allow businesses to give out disposable silverware that’s biodegradable or compostable. If it passes, Massachusetts would become the thirteenth state to enact a statewide ban.

“The bill took a few terms to get support from the committee, but people began to see plastic everywhere and realize something needed to be done,” said Senator Jamie Eldridge, who has sponsored a version of the bill since 2009.

For at least 15 years, state lawmakers from both parties have been trying to ban single-use plastic bags throughout Massachusetts, a frustrating process for legislators, environmentalists, and retailers. This legislative session, sponsors of a bill say they’re going to get it over the finish line.

Advertisement

Currently in Massachusetts, 162 different local bans, representing roughly 70 percent of the state’s population, have been imposed. Environmentalists are hoping a statewide rule would capture the rest. Large retailers have also grumbled that it can also be confusing to navigate the patchwork of regulations, which can vary slightly from place to place.

A group of environmental organizations laid out the case for a ban this week in a new report called “Plastic Bag Bans Work.” It was released by U.S. PIRG Education Fund, Environment America Research & Policy Center, and the Frontier Group. Their research found that a plastic bag ban eliminates about 300 single-use plastic bags per person each year, on average.

“When you walk down the street, you look down and see plastic everywhere. This is why we need a strong, statewide bill,” Clint Richmond, conservation chair of the Massachusetts chapter of the Sierra Club said at a press conference on Thursday. “We urge the legislature to take action.”

The new report highlights the litter and harm to marine life from single-use plastic bags, which kill more turtles, whales, and dolphins than any other type of plastic. Thin plastic bags don’t biodegrade and can continue to cause environmental harm for centuries.

Advertisement

“When there’s a comprehensive ban, when it covers all retail stores, we know there’s a significant reduction in plastic bags. We’re talking billions of plastic bags across the country,” Eldridge said.

The new report shows that in places where wide-scale bans have been adopted, shoppers have quickly pivoted to reusable shopping bags. For those who forget one, stores are allowed to sell a paper bag, often for a modest fee, which incentivizes people to remember next time. The new Massachusetts bill would allow supermarkets to offer recycled paper bags for a dime.

Janet Domenitz, MASSPIRG’s executive director, said two thirds of Massachusetts residents now support a statewide plastic bag ban. “It’s people telling the legislature: What are you waiting for?”

Besides residents, businesses that typically use single-use plastic bags also appear on board with changes. In the past, Domenitz said supermarkets that “couldn’t wrap their heads around the change” opposed a statewide ban. But now, many large grocers and retail stores have already flipped the switch away from plastic.

“Now is the time for statewide action to take a uniform standard which lots of retail stores and supermarkets support,” Eldridge said.

Domenitz also said the wider culture needs to shift, to move past the notion that recycling is the best solution. Most plastic bags can’t be recycled because they are too thin for processing machines to handle. “We need to use the word and imperative of ‘reduce,’ because we are not going to recycle our way out of the gigantic mess we’re in,” Domenitz said. “Six million tons of waste go to landfills each year in Massachusetts.”

Advertisement

And while single-use bags are undoubtedly convenient, environmentalists say consider the longview. “Nothing we use for a few minutes should loot our environment for hundreds of years,” said Lydia Churchill, a clean energy associate with the group Environment Massachusetts.

























Alexa Coultoff can be reached at alexa.coultoff@globe.com. Follow her @alexacoultoff.