Maine’s Secretary of State appeals ruling that paused removal of Trump from GOP primary ballot

On Wednesday, the state judge cited the fact that the US Supreme Court is set to determine whether a similar move to remove Trump from Colorado’s primary ballot passes legal muster.

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows on Friday appealed a state Superior Court judge’s ruling that paused her decision to remove former president Donald J. Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot.

“Like many Americans, I welcome a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court in the Colorado case that provides guidance as to the important Fourteenth Amendment questions in this case,” Bellows said in a statement. “In the interim, Maine law provides the opportunity to seek review from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court — which I requested today.”

Bellows said she knows that questions surrounding “constitutional and state authority” in the matter are of grave concern to many people.

“This appeal ensures that Maine’s highest court has the opportunity to weigh in now, before ballots are counted, promoting trust in our free, safe and secure elections,” Bellows said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when the state Supreme Judicial Court would hear Bellows’s appeal.

Bellows ruled in December that Trump didn’t meet ballot qualifications under the insurrection clause in the US Constitution, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Trump criticized Bellows, a Democrat, as biased and said she had overstepped her authority.

His lawyers appealed in state court and also asked a judge to pause proceedings until the US Supreme Court ruled on the Colorado case, which could render the Maine matter moot.

In her Wednesday ruling pausing Bellows’s decision, Superior Court Judge Michaela Murphy wrote that her action “minimizes any potentially destabilizing effect of inconsistent decisions and will promote greater predictability in the weeks ahead of the primary election.”

“Put simply, the United States Supreme Court’s acceptance of the Colorado case changes everything,” Murphy wrote.

Bellows disqualified Trump a week after Colorado became the first state to bar Trump from the ballot, but the decision in that state has also been paused pending the outcome of the Supreme Court decision. The high court has scheduled arguments for Feb. 8 and is expected to issue a decision quickly.

Trump, who won the Iowa caucuses on Monday, remains on the Maine ballot for the March 5 primary for now, given a Saturday deadline for sending overseas ballots. If the Supreme Court allows Trump to be kept off the ballot, Bellows would have to notify local election officials that votes cast for him would not be counted.

In a legal document filed Thursday with the Supreme Court, Trump’s attorneys said efforts to bar him from the ballot “threaten to disenfranchise tens of millions of Americans and ... promise to unleash chaos and bedlam if other state courts and state officials follow Colorado’s lead and exclude the likely Republican presidential nominee from their ballots.”

Trump also faces a criminal indictment for his alleged role in fomenting the capitol insurrection, as well as criminal charges related to classified documents found in his Mar-a-Lago estate and his alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia. He’s also charged in New York with falsifying business records to conceal alleged hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump has denied wrongdoing and described the four pending criminal cases against him as politically motivated attempts to thwart his reelection campaign.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com.