Manchester, N.H. behavioral therapist charged with assaulting 7-year-old boy, police say

A Manchester N.H. man is facing criminal charges for allegedly assaulting a 7-year-old student at the Parker Varney Elementary School where he was working as contracted behavioral therapist, police said.

Louis Efstathiou, 69, is charged with second degree assault, two counts of simple assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to Manchester police.

According to police, “a parent reported to Manchester Police that their 7-year-old son had come home with injuries to his face and had allegedly been assaulted by his behavioral therapist at school.” The incident allegedly took place on Dec. 22, police said.