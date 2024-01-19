A flaming tower of Christmas trees, for all to see

There’s a reason people love tree burns so much, and recently on a beach in Marblehead — where the tradition has been going on for generations — the town managed to gather enough trees to raise some questions about how many is too many. The coastal town is one of several on the North Shore to host annual burns, along with Beverly, Salem, and Newburyport.

MARBLEHEAD — If you’re looking to do it right, to build a bonfire on the edge of maybe being a bad idea, nothing quite goes kaboom like throwing a flare into a mountain of dead Christmas trees.

As soon as the pile caught, every inch went full inferno, breathing violently on the hundreds in the crowd, who parted instantly as gusts picked up as if they’d been waiting, spraying a constellation of embers into the sky.

The fire chief, Jason Gilliland, who lit the pile with a couple of other guys from the station, almost immediately turned the hoses on to try to knock down the flames licking hard downwind. It was Gilliland who brought back the most recent version of the Christmas tree bonfire when he put on the chief’s jacket in 2009, and this was the first time they’d ever had to turn on the hoses, he said. But everything was under control. Nothing to be concerned about, folks.

Denarii Reynolds, 9, of Swampscott, reacted as embers filled the sky during the Christmas tree bonfire in Marblehead. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

The hoses continued, as did the roaring fire, because a big Christmas tree pile can rage for six hours. By morning, chunks of the sand underneath it will have turned to glass. The level of heat is that amazing.

“It’s great that everyone can be a part of it by having their tree in the fire,” said Kristin Gendron, who was watching with her daughter Quinn. “But if you’re a firefighter, it must be awesome right now.”

Gilliland was in his element for sure, the inferno seemingly contained. He let the children take turns with the hose as the size and intensity of the blaze continued to impress at the 45-minute mark.

Marblehead firefighters used flares to light the Christmas Tree Bonfire in Marblehead. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“It was a bit concerning how quickly the pile went up, but now it’s just amazing,” said Liam Shaughnessy, who was there for the first time with his two small children.

The burn had been delayed a weekend by a storm, so the past week had seen residents place their trees curbside to be picked up, and it was easy to drive around Marblehead and see that there was going to be a pyramid aflame this year.

People watched the bonfire, which can burn for hours. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We had fun seeing how many trees people had in their front yard,” Sierra Kroencke said. “Some even had two or three, and it’s, like, ‘Wow, they must be really Christmassy.’ ”

Next to the fire was an area of beach where the town had stacked docks for the winter, and the people who climbed up on them to watch the trees be lit had fled immediately, as the wind pointed the heat directly at them. But soon the mist from the hoses, coupled with firefly embers, turned the area into a middle-school mosh pit filled with kids getting soaked in the heat.

Each year, the bonfire lasts longer than the crowd, but most were still there at the one-hour mark, as the chief acknowledged that things perhaps got a little “weird” at the beginning, when the wind appeared in an ambush.

Children watched the bonfire. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We had to put the hoses on it right way, because we don’t want a good thing turning into a bad thing,” Gilliland said.

But that felt like long ago. There were plenty of people who hadn’t moved, mostly silent, certainly quiet, abiding the marvel that a roaring fire demands.

“Who doesn’t love a big bonfire?” Gilliland asked. “There’s not really anything else you need to say.”

Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland helped local kids take a turn manning the hose during the tree bonfire. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Marblehead Fire Chief Jason Gilliland walked the perimeter of the Christmas Tree Bonfire in Marblehead. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

Billy Baker can be reached at billy.baker@globe.com. Follow him on Instagram @billy_baker.