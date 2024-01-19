Healey moves to allow towns and cities to raise taxes on hotels, meals

The sprawling bill has the backing of municipal leaders, and if embraced by the Legislature, could generate tens of millions more dollars per year in Boston alone. Healey also said she’ll also seek to increase state aid to towns and schools in her upcoming budget, including bumping what local school districts get by $263 million.

Governor Maura Healey unveiled legislation Friday that would allow towns and cities to raise taxes on hotel stays and meals by as much as 33 percent, and create a new surcharge they could levy on residents’ cars, in a bid to bolster their local budgets.

Under her new bill, most cities and towns could raise the local tax rate they charge on hotel, motel, and rental stays from 6 percent to 7 percent — effectively hiking the levy someone pays for booking a hotel room by 17 percent. Boston, meanwhile, could increase its 6.5 percent levy to 7.5 percent. This fiscal year, Boston projects it will collect $124.5 million in revenue from the so-called room occupancy tax; at 7.5 percent, it could have bumped its projections by nearly $20 million.

Towns and cities would also be allowed to collect a 1 percent tax on meals in restaurants and local stores, up from the current 0.75 percent maximum. That effectively is a 33 percent jump in the local tax people pay on top of the state’s sales tax.

In addition, Healey’s bill would create an option for cities and towns to charge an additional 5 percent on the motor vehicle excise fee residents pay, based on the vehicle’s value. The first-term Democrat announced the proposals during an appearance at the Massachusetts Municipal Association’s annual meeting, and plans to formally file them Monday, according to her office.

The proposals are notable, not only because it would mean Massachusetts residents could pay more on a night out or a hotel stay. Healey on Thursday said she would not pursue any tax or fee increases this year to help balance the state budget and pay for a series of proposed spending increases she unveiled during her first State of the Commonwealth address.

Her commitments included proposals to ramp up spending on education next fiscal year, and she hinted at tackling even larger plans, such as pursuing universal pre-kindergarten for 4-year-olds statewide. In her first State of the Commonwealth address, she also said she would “double” what the state commits to the MBTA’s operating budget.

Speaking to reporters Friday, Healey said the package of changes “just empowers the local communities” and does not affect the revenue the state relies on for its own budget. She did not directly address whether she believes legislative leaders will have the same appetite for raising local taxes.

“Municipal reform is something that everybody is interested in,” she said. “We’re about helping our communities . . . do this easier and more efficiently and better serve residents.”

The bill also would afford towns and cities other options, including creating a means-tested property tax exemption for seniors. The legislation would give local officials the ability to better navigate the “changing financial landscape municipalities experience,” Easthampton Mayor Nicole LaChapelle said in a statement released by Healey’s office.

“We must be nimble and flexible, but most importantly, we must be efficient because municipal budgets are small and tight,” said LaChapelle, the incoming president of Massachusetts Mayors Association.

Healey officials said her administration also intends to file a bill that would allocate $400 million over two years to cities and towns for local road and bridge work. That would come on top of $100 million Healey will propose using out of revenue generated by the state’s so-called millionaires tax, the new surtax voters approved in 2022 on annual income over $1 million.

