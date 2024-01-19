Thousands of miles from the southern border, immigration remains top issue for New Hampshire’s GOP voters

At Republican political events, it’s a reliable applause line. And in interviews with voters, it often comes up unprompted: Immigration is the biggest issue at play in the Jan. 23 primary, polls show, even in an overwhelmingly white area with a smaller percentage of immigrants than most states.

“We’re gonna strengthen up our border like we used to have,” Trump promised a full house here on Tuesday, winning whoops and cheers. “We had the safest border in history three years ago, and now we have the worst border probably in the history of the world . . . There’s never been a border like this.”

ATKINSON, N.H. — The campaign stop at a snow-covered country club could hardly have been further from the southern border. But when Donald Trump started to talk about immigration, the crowd of New Hampshire voters roared.

As they battle for votes in the final few days before the first-in-the-nation primary, GOP presidential candidates are doubling down on hardline immigration rhetoric, and seeing it pay dividends with their crowds. Trump has remained the GOP front-runner even as he echoes white supremacist themes, remarking last month in Durham that immigrants are “poisoning the blood of this country.” Former United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley this week called the situation at the US border under President Biden’s watch “a complete dereliction of duty.” And Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has promised that when they cross the border into the United States without authorization, suspected drug smugglers will be shot “stone cold dead.”

Those remarks are resonating here, more than a dozen interviews with New Hampshire voters show, reflecting a broader trend in American presidential politics in which voters appear more focused on national issues than local concerns.

“We’re the most powerful country in the world, and we don’t have a secure border. It just makes no sense,” said Alex Bakman, 58, who lives in Center Ossipee and plans to vote for Trump.

Bakman himself immigrated to the United States in 1979, part of a program that helped Soviet Jews relocate. He acknowledged he hasn’t “come across any impact of [illegal immigration] in New Hampshire,” saying, “that’s probably because we don’t have any sanctuary cities.”

Bakman said he blames not the immigrants who cross the US border seeking a better life, but the federal government, which “has not created a clear process.”

“There should be well-established entry points into the country,” he said, adding that he believes a border wall could help. “Give them the ability to work in this country and pay taxes . . . I don’t understand why both parties are making a political football out of this.”

A recent Globe/USA Today/Suffolk University poll showed that nearly half of New Hampshire voters consider immigration and border security an “emergency,” with another third calling it a “major problem.” A majority of New Hampshire Republican voters say it is the most important issue facing the country, the poll showed.

David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center, said he might have been surprised at how strongly New Hampshire voters feel about immigration — if he hadn’t observed the same trend in his work polling GOP voters elsewhere in the country.

For Republican primary voters, “for whatever reason, it’s the most important issue at the national level and at states that aren’t even on or near the southern border,” Paleologos said.

The Globe poll also showed most New Hampshire voters were not concerned about security at their border with Canada. Of the minority who were concerned, most were conservatives.

The border with Canada became a matter of increasing political debate last year after Governor Chris Sununu launched a $1.4 million task force aimed at strengthening security there, even as civil rights groups criticized the effort, arguing there are no data showing such an effort is needed.

In the last calendar year, the United States had an unprecedented number of new arrivals, many of whom are fleeing political strife, street violence, and economic collapse in their home countries such as Cuba, Nicaragua, Haiti, and Venezuela. In less than two years, the Biden administration has accepted more than a half-million asylum-seekers and refugees.

The influx has triggered political stunts on the part of officials in Florida, Texas, and Arizona, who have claimed responsibility for sending migrants north to Democrat-led cities — efforts that make national news and provide fodder for GOP campaigns.

Candidates including Haley often cite — and sometimes misconstrue — federal immigration data showing that officials have recorded 8.1 million encounters with migrants at the southern border during Biden’s presidency. That figure represents events, not people, so it could include some people more than once and does not mean 8.1 million individuals have entered the country. There were also 3.6 million recorded expulsions from the country, according to Politifact. But that 8.1 million number has nonetheless proven resonant with voters here, some of whom tried to imagine that number of people fitting into their small state.

“Do you know how many people live in the state of New Hampshire? 1.3 million,” said Beau Beaudoin, 49, who wore a “Trump — no more [expletive]” ballcap to the event in Atkinson. Even though Beaudoin said he has not observed the impacts of immigration locally, he said they are a pressing concern for New Hampshire voters and the nation at large.

“We don’t see it here,” he acknowledged, “but we live in the same country as everybody else. Just cause we don’t see it doesn’t mean it’s not happening, right?”

In 2021, just 5.9 percent of New Hampshire residents were immigrants. By comparison, immigrants comprised 13.6 percent of the total US population in the same year.

Eric Raadmae, 47, said immigration is his big issue, too. His wife works for the Department of Homeland Security, and he said she processes immigration applications from people who “have criminal backgrounds, but are still getting let in.” He plans to vote for Trump in the primary.

“Border security is a joke,” Raadmae told a reporter outside his house in Manchester. “That needs to be fixed, no matter what.”

For those who work on immigration matters, the topic’s prominence in New Hampshire is illogical, but not surprising.

Jennie Murray, chief executive of advocacy group National Immigration Forum, said that by distilling a complex border crisis to sound bites, candidates instill fear instead of educating voters.

But fear brings people to the polls, she noted.

“It’s very interesting to find out where the conversation is poignant in New Hampshire, where the [southern] border doesn’t touch and is not at all in proximity,” she said. “But it’s telling us about what is going on in our political conversations.”

Not all voters who name immigration as a top issue favor a hard line.

Gale Taylor, an undeclared voter in Concord who said she plans to write in Biden on her ballot, has made immigration her issue simply because she “tends to wear my heart on my sleeve,” she said in a recent interview at a diner in Londonderry.

New Hampshire doesn’t face the same issues as states closer to the southern border, but “I care about other people a lot,” said Taylor, who belongs to Concord’s Kent Street Coalition, a progressive advocacy organization that works on a variety of issues, including supporting new arrivals.

Kevin McBride, a pastor at Raymond Baptist Church in Raymond, N.H., said his community has become more informed about what he describes as a broken immigration system as it has helped resettle an Afghan family and two Ukrainian families who fled to the United States as refugees.

But the general population doesn’t understand the broader issue, which largely has to do with outdated policies, understaffed offices, and long waits to process paperwork at the federal level, he said. Instead, candidates tell voters that “one solution will fit everything.” And the message spreads from there.

“People’s ability to see a big picture becomes very narrowed,” McBride said. “And people repeat what they are told is important.”

Emma Platoff can be reached at emma.platoff@globe.com. Follow her @emmaplatoff. Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.