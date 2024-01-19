Newton schools close amid teacher strike

It is illegal for public employees, including teachers, to strike in Massachusetts, though a growing number of educators have done so in the past two years, successfully landing new contracts.

The move comes after the teachers union voted to authorize the strike Thursday night following more than a year of contract negotiations, which have centered around pay and several other issues.

Newton’s nearly two dozen schools are closed as teachers begin their strike Friday morning after reaching an impasse with city and district leaders during contract negotiations.

In an open letter to several district officials to the union’s website, Newton Teachers Association president Mike Zilles wrote that the committee hasn’t budged on its financial offer, which contends would leave many of Newton’s educators behind in pay compared to similar districts. He said district officials “remain rigidly determined to win a cheap contract no matter what the long term costs of this are to the district.”

“Our voices were simply not being heard and we had to stand up and say hey listen to us,” Zilles told the Globe after Thursday’s the vote, emphasizing that educators would rather be in their classrooms. “They want to be teaching but they also want respect.”

But after the vote to strike Thursday night, Mayor Ruthanne Fuller said during a press conference that it was “a sad day in Newton.”

“The adults belong at the negotiating table, the students belong in the classroom,” she said. “The NTA should not be putting kids in the middle.”

Under the union’s new contract proposal, teachers by fiscal 2026 would earn $69,207 at step one on the scale, compared to $65,165 under the school committee proposal, according to Zilles.

At the top scale, teachers would earn $136,828 under the union proposal, ranking them third in salary among nine more affluent districts, versus the committee’s offer of $128,376, which would place Newton teachers below all those districts except Belmont, the letter said.

