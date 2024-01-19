N.H. lawmakers push constitutional amendment to guard first-in-the-nation presidential primary

New Hampshire already has a law requiring that its primary be held at least seven days before any similar contest, and officials have cited that law for decades as they have defended the state’s prized spot in the nominating calendar. But enshrining that rule in the state’s constitution would effectively make it harder for any future legislature to repeal.

All 24 members of the New Hampshire Senate agreed on Thursday to pass a proposed constitutional amendment to further protect the state’s cherished first-in-the-nation presidential primary .

The amendment’s prime sponsor, Republican Senator Daryl Abbas of Salem, said Thursday’s vote “sends a resounding message” to politicians in Washington, including those with the Democratic National Committee and others who have sought to deprive Granite Staters of their traditional role in the president-vetting process.

“Joe Biden and the DNC may think the New Hampshire primary is ‘meaningless’ but we know better,” he said.

Abbas was referring to a letter the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee sent this month to the New Hampshire Democratic Party. The letter called for local leaders to “educate the public” that New Hampshire’s Jan. 23 primary is “meaningless” since it doesn’t comply with the DNC-approved nominating calendar. (The letter drew a pointed rebuke from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office, which warned that telling people their votes won’t matter constitutes illegal voter suppression.)

The DNC decided, at President Biden’s urging, to recognize South Carolina as holding the first Democratic primary in the 2024 cycle. But officials in New Hampshire refused to go along with that plan. The resulting impasse remains unresolved, so Biden is skipping New Hampshire’s primary entirely. He said having South Carolina go first would elevate the voices of Black voters in the process. (He also happened to perform much better in South Carolina than in New Hampshire in 2020.)

If the proposed constitutional amendment secures approval from the House as well, it will head to voters this fall. If at least two-thirds of the public approves the proposal in November, then it will be added to the New Hampshire Constitution.

If the proposed constitutional amendment secures approval from the House as well, it will head to voters this fall. If at least two-thirds of the public approves the proposal in November, then it will be added to the New Hampshire Constitution.





