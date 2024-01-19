Days before New Hampshire primary, Nikki Haley breaks out of the bubble wrap

Taking questions from reporters, Haley insisted that she is not a moderate Republican, even though she appeals to voters who dislike Donald Trump. And despite what the former president has claimed of her campaign, she’s not targeting New Hampshire Democrats to cross over and cast a ballot in the Republican primary.

Then she did something she hasn’t done much during her campaign for the GOP presidential nomination. She turned to a scrum of reporters and spoke for 12 straight minutes.

AMHERST, N.H. — In a diner here Friday morning, Nikki Haley made her rounds through the crowd of patrons, shaking hands, taking selfies, and offering advice to young voters who had traveled to town to meet her.

And when Trump’s campaign says Haley “is trying to kill Social Security?”

“That is a lie” too, she said.

“Y’all need to call him out on that; you need to tell him he can’t keep saying something that’s not true,” she said. “Y’all ask me, ‘How are you going to win? How are you going to do this?’ You know what? Let’s report when someone says something wrong.”

Her response marks a moment — four days before the critical first-in-the-nation primary, no less — in which Haley finally took the proverbial bubble wrap off what’s been a relatively cautious campaign to date. She is drawing sharper contrasts between herself and Trump, and taking harder swipes at the former president after months of not straying too far into critical territory.

With less than a week to go before the nation’s first presidential primary, Trump continues to dominate the field, maintaining a double-digit lead over Haley in New Hampshire, according to a daily Suffolk University/Boston Globe/NBC-10 tracking poll of likely Republican voters, while Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is a very distant third. But Haley’s most recent stops have solidified the sense the contest here is a proper two-candidate competition, with Haley maintaining a more robust campaign schedule and acting like a scrappy but viable underdog trying to keep the momentum going.

At a town hall in Manchester Friday night, she rebutted some of Trump’s attacks against her point by point, a diversion from her typical stump speech. She called Trump’s arguments “temper tantrums” that are full of lies.

In response to an ad by a pro-Trump super PAC that accuses Haley of being opposed to the building of a wall along the southern US border, Haley said she actually wanted more security than a border wall alone.

In response to the Trump campaign’s TV ads telling voters that Haley seeks to cut Medicare and Social Security benefits, Haley responded curtly: “I never once said that.”

“If he’s gonna lie about me, I’m gonna tell the truth about him,” she said to applause.

At a CNN town hall at New England College in Henniker the night before, Haley parried Trump’s recent criticism of her, accusing him of throwing a “temper tantrum” and saying he feels “threatened” and “insecure” by the challenge she poses to his front-runner status.

“Rightly or wrongly, chaos follows him,” she said, repeating a line from her stump speech. “We can’t continue down this path and go through four more years of chaos. We won’t survive it. You don’t fix Democrat chaos with Republican chaos.”

Perhaps the most newsworthy moment of her Friday travels was when a voter asked her at the diner in Amherst whether Haley, who served as United Nations ambassador during Trump’s first term, would be willing to be his running mate.

“I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table,” the former South Carolina governor told voters. “I have always said that.”

Haley has not previously ruled out being Trump’s running mate, at least not so definitively — a point that has been a source of concern for some anti-Trump voters in New Hampshire. In earlier answers, she had more vaguely stated that she is not “playing for second.”

Her newsworthy answer to the VP question Friday was prompted by Hollis resident Daniel O’Donnell, an independent voter who, over waffles and grilled blueberry muffins, had fretted minutes earlier to a reporter that Haley has promised to pardon Trump should he be convicted of any of the 91 felony charges he’s currently facing. O’Donnell also was concerned that she wanted to be Trump’s vice president.

So when Haley stopped by, he asked her, and she answered plainly.

O’Donnell said he was convinced and planned to vote for her, but only as a vote against Trump.

After mingling with voters at the Amherst diner, Haley made her way through a jam-packed pub in Milford, shaking hands with voters and reuniting with a dedicated pack of volunteers who had recently arrived from D.C., North Carolina, and her home state of South Carolina, where she served as governor from 2011 to 2017.

She was welcomed with a hug from South Carolina House of Representatives Clerk James “Bubba” Cromer Jr., who was nearly in tears expressing his home state pride for the former governor. She shook hands with Keegan O’Keefe, freshly 18 and ready to vote in his first election. She snapped a pic with Doug Whitney, a Milford resident who sometimes volunteers to wave Haley campaign signs in town.

He said she likes seeing Haley’s strong message at this stage in the campaign.

“She’s trying to show more contrast between herself and [Trump],” said Whitney, 60, who considered himself a Trump supporter until recently. “It’s something that pretty much needs to be done.”

Haley ended the six-event day, which started at a country store in Newfields before 8 a.m., in Manchester Friday evening, where an enthusiastic, standing-room-only crowd filled a hotel ballroom.

The crowd chanted her name as she walked on stage.

“All eyes are on New Hampshire. Three days until you vote,” she said. “Do we want more of the same or do we want to go forward in a different direction?”

One voter in the crowd shouted: “Different!”

“It’s now or never” for Haley, said Colby College government professor Nick Jacobs, who studies rural voters and recently conducted a poll showing enthusiasm for Trump among Republicans. “It is interesting that it has taken her this long to wake up to the realization that you need to do something to capture the heart of the Republican Party.”

At the Milford event, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, an early endorser of Haley, told the crowd the “November momentum is real.”

“Everyone’s getting excited, everyone’s coming out of the woodwork,” he told the crowd, noting that New Hampshire’s secretary of state had predicted a record turnout on the Republican side. “That means one thing . . . that means everyone is looking forward.”

Jackie Kucinich of the Globe staff contributed to this report.

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.