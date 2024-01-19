‘I don’t play for second’: Haley tells N.H. voters she won’t serve as Trump’s vice president

Haley had stopped by a table where Nashua Alderman Richard Dowd and Hollis resident Daniel O’Donnell were enjoying plates of waffles and grilled blueberry muffins.

“I don’t want to be anybody’s vice president. That is off the table,” the former South Carolina governor and Republican presidential contender told voters at Mary Ann’s Diner in Amherst. “I have always said that.”

AMHERST, N.H. — When asked Friday whether she would serve as Donald Trump’s running mate, Nikki Haley didn’t mince words.

O’Donnell, an independent voter who plans to vote “against Trump” in the Tuesday primary election, had minutes earlier shared with a Globe reporter his concern Haley’s pledge to pardon the former president should he be convicted of any of the 91 felony charges he’s currently facing. He also was concerned that she wanted to be his vice president.

Advertisement

When he expressed his concern, Haley assured him that it wasn’t the case.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“I don’t want to be vice president,” she said plainly.

She added that her goal in pardoning Donald Trump would be to bring the country together, not to help the former president.

“If there’s an 80-year-old president sitting in jail, you are going to see the country continue to be divided,” she said. “It would be for the good of the country, not for the good of him.”

While Trump maintains a double-digit lead in the polls, Haley’s path to New Hampshire has opened up. Her rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, pulled back from campaigning here in favor of Haley’s home state of South Carolina, his campaign announced Wednesday.

Haley has emerged as the former president’s strongest opponent, and those in Trump’s corner are intensifying their own efforts to block her from the vice presidency, POLITICO reported Thursday. Haley’s critics have even warned that were Trump to choose her as a running mate, he would set the country up for an intra-party coup, according to POLITICO.

Advertisement

“That is a game they play,” Haley said of the rumors Friday. “I don’t want to play.”

Samantha J. Gross can be reached at samantha.gross@globe.com. Follow her @samanthajgross.