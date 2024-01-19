Man involved in fight at Gillette Stadium pleads not guilty; released on personal recognizance

Vieira and Justin Mitchell, 39, both of Warwick, R.I., were charged in December for allegedly punching Dale Mooney, 53, in the head. Neither man is charged with Mooney’s death, court records show.

John Vieira pleaded not guilty to assault and battery and disorderly conduct charges in Wrentham District Court on Friday, according to court records. He was released on personal recognizance.

A 59-year-old Rhode Island man pleaded not guilty to assault charges Friday in connection with a fight at a New England Patriots game in September involving a New Hampshire man who later died .

Vieira’s attorney could not immediately be reached for comment. Mitchell will appear in Wrentham District Court on Jan. 26, according to Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s office.

Mooney, a married father of two from Newmarket, N.H., and a Patriots season ticket holder, collapsed after the fight, which broke out in the upper deck of Gillette Stadium during the Patriots’ Sept. 17 game against the Miami Dolphins, officials said.

Mooney was sitting behind Vieira and Mitchell, who attended the game with a group of Dolphins fans, and witness said the men had verbally sparred throughout the game.

During the fourth quarter, Mooney moved from his seat and confronted the Dolphins fans, witnesses said. A fight broke out among the men and cellphone video captured at least one blow in Mooney’s direction.

Mooney collapsed to the ground and was pronounced dead at Sturdy Memorial Hospital in Attleboro, authorities said. A GoFundMe site created by a relative has raised over $32,000 as of Friday morning.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Mooney’s cause of death as “probable cardiac dysrhythmia in a person with severe hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease during a physical altercation,” prosecutors said.

Mooney’s death was ruled a homicide but prosecutors said the evidence, which include numerous videos of the fight, “did not support a criminal homicide charge.”

Vieira is due back in court on Feb. 26.

