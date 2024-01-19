R.I. woman sues Panera over heart problems after drinking caffeinated lemonade

It was at least the third lawsuit alleging that the drinks are harmful. Last month, Panera lost a bid to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the family of Sarah Katz, a 21-year-old student at the University of Pennsylvania, who sued the company after she died of cardiac arrest in September 2022, Bloomberg reported.

Lauren Skerritt, above, was physically active before she drank Panera Charged Lemonade in April and began having heart problems, her lawsuit says.

Lauren Skerritt, 28, of Smithfield, R.I., and her husband Christopher filed suit against Panera on Tuesday in Delaware Superior Court, according to legal filings. A Panera spokesperson didn’t immediately return a request for comment Friday.

A Rhode Island woman has sued Panera Bread for damages after consuming two and a half of the chain’s highly caffeinated lemonade drinks, which she said left her with severe cardiac issues, court records show.

Another suit was filed in November stemming from the death of a 46-year-old Florida man who had a heart attack after drinking the beverage in October, Bloomberg reported.

After that lawsuit, Panera said it stood by the safety of its products and believed it was not responsible for the man’s “unfortunate passing,” NBC News reported.

The Rhode Island plaintiffs’ 30-page civil complaint said Skerritt, an occupational therapist, drank two and a half Panera Charged Lemonade drinks at the chain’s Greenville, R.I. location on April 8. The filing did not specify how many ounces of lemonade Skerritt drank.

Skerritt, who was physically active before drinking the beverages, ordered the drink because it was advertised as being “plant-based” and “clean,” her complaint said.

But after drinking the lemonade, Skerritt experienced three “episodes of palpitations” and one “near syncopal episode” while sitting in church, the filing said.

Syncopal episodes are abrupt drops in heart rate or blood pressure that can cause fainting.

Skerritt had never experienced such symptoms and sought treatment April 9 in the emergency department at Rhode Island Hospital, according to the complaint.

While at the hospital, Skerritt had a syncopal episode and was transferred to critical care when her heart rate spiked to the “180s to 190s,” the complaint said.

She was prescribed medication including fluoxetine, Ativan, and long-acting diltiazem but continued to experience “recurrent episodes of rapid heartbeat,” the filing said.

Skerritt was later seen in August and November at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, where an MRI showed no evidence of an underlying structural heart disease, the complaint said.

Brigham providers diagnosed Skerritt with early onset atrial fibrillation — an irregular heart rhythm — and treated her for the condition, court papers said.

She continues to experience an irregularly fast heartbeat with “associated shortness of breath, palpitations, brain fog, difficulty thinking and concentrating, body shakes, and weakness,” the complaint said.

The filing said she also “developed a tremor in her left hand for which she is treating with neurology.”

The complaint said Skerritt can no longer perform at her job, exercise, or socialize at her “previous capacity,” and that she and her husband have paused plans to start a family because she is at risk of complications during pregnancy.

“As a result of drinking Panera Charged Lemonade, Lauren and Christopher’s life have been impacted physically, emotionally, socially, and financially,” the filing said.

The lawsuit accused Panera of deceptively marketing the lemonade as a harmless fruit beverage when it’s more akin to popular energy drinks, but with even more caffeine.

“The caffeine content of the Panera Charged Lemonade ranges from 260 milligrams in 20 fluid ounces (regular size) to 390 milligrams in 30 fluid ounces (large size, Sip Club size),” the complaint said.

At 30 ounces, the filing said, “Panera Charged Lemonade exceeds the combined contents of 12 fluid ounces of Red Bull (114 milligrams caffeine) and 16 fluid ounces of Monster Energy Drink (160 milligrams caffeine).”

The beverage also contains between 82 grams and 124 grams of sugar, “exceeding the combined contents of both a 12-fluid-ounce Red Bull (27 grams of sugar) and 16-fluid-ounce Monster Energy Drink (54 grams of sugar),” the filing said, calling the lemonade a defective, “dangerous drink.”

The filing said the lemonade “does not declare the total quantity of caffeine from all sources on the container itself — rather, it merely compares it to an unspecified size of Panera Dark Roast coffee, a beverage which does not contain the added stimulants of sugar and guarana,” that the lemonade does.

While a large Panera Dark Roast coffee contains 268 milligrams of caffeine, a large Panera Charged Lemonade has 390 milligrams, the lawsuit stated.

The pending lawsuits are “all representative of the fact that this product is dangerous,” said Elizabeth Crawford, a partner at the Philadelphia law firm Kline & Specter who’s representing the plaintiffs in the three separate cases.

