Lowell man charged with allegedly killing his mother

Belous was previously charged with assault and battery on a household or family member and assault and battery causing serious bodily injury.

Michael Belous, 24, is facing a murder charge for the death of Elena Vainer, 51, of Reading, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said in a statement.

A man has been indicted for allegedly killing his mother at his home in Lowell this past July, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan’s office said Friday.

He has been held without bail since his arraignment in Lowell District Court on July 17, prosecutors said.

Lowell police responded to Belous’ home on Middlesex Street at 12:57 a.m. on July 17, after he called 911 and said that he had found Vainer beaten up and barely breathing, prosecutors said.

“When officers and paramedics arrived at the scene, they located the defendant’s mother, Elena Vainer, suffering from severe head, face, arm and neck injuries,” the statement said. “While conversing with the defendant, officers observed minor injuries on Mr. Belous’ hands.”

Investigators determined that Vainer had been visiting Belous when a physical altercation ensued, prosecutors said. Surveillance video of the area allegedly showed that Belous and Vainer were the only people inside the home at the time.

The state medical examiner’s office performed Vainer’s autopsy on July 18, and determined that she died of blunt force trauma and mechanical asphyxia, prosecutors said.

Belous was arraigned on Jan. 3 in Middlesex Superior Court on the upgraded charge of murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and was ordered to be continued held without bail, court records show.

His next court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 23.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.